Nov. 4
Stop sign violation; officer observed vehicle come to stop sign and failed to come to a stop. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Nov. 5
Stop sign violation; officer observed vehicle come to stop sign and failed to come to a stop. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Damage to property; report of mailbox being damaged by unknown persons. Investigation continuing.
Nov. 6
Hit and run accident; report of vehicle parked in driveway was struck by another vehicle that left the scene. Investigation continuing.
Nov. 7
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Other sex offense; officer received report from Hartford Police Department of possible sexual abuse and assault to juveniles in the city. Investigation continuing.
Nov. 8
Domestic disturbance; report of possible altercation occurring at residence. Officers made contact and interviewed all subjects. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County jail.
Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking a parked car. Officer took report.
Nov. 9
Assist Dodge County Sheriff; officer requested to assist with possible altercation occurring at business in Dodge County. Officer assisted.Nov. 10
Domestic disturbance; report of possible physical altercation at residence. Investigation continuing.
Nov. 11
Assist Jefferson County; officer requested to assist Jefferson County Sheriff Department with a vehicle in the ditch. Officer assistedAssist Marshall police; officer requested to assist Marshall officer on traffic stop. Officer assisted.
Failure to display plate; subject issued a warning to place front plate on vehicle. Subject has made no attempt to clear warning. Citation issued.
Nov. 13
Drug investigation; report of juvenile at school using marijuana in the bathroom. Report to be forwarded to the Jefferson County Drug Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.