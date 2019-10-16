One hundred years ago, the American Legion Auxiliary was founded on the principles of supporting the American Legion and honoring the sacrifice of people who served the country by enriching the lives of veterans, members of the military and their families.
Much has changed in the past century, but the organization continues to advocate for veterans, educate citizens, mentor youth, and promote patriotism and good citizenship. And now, local Legion Auxiliary members Deb Krueger and Michelle Kidd are looking to bring even younger members into the mix with the creation of a junior Auxiliary open to area girls including those who live in Waterloo, Marshall and Reeseville.
An informational meeting will be held Saturday, Oct. 19 from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Waterloo American Legion building, 9250 Highway 89 in Waterloo, for girls in kindergarten through age 17. For more information, people can contact Krueger at 920-366-0152 or Kidd at 920-478-4343.
Currently, there is a junior auxiliary group consisting of eight girls ranging in ages from 2 to 13. Krueger said many of the girls started out by attending Auxiliary meetings with a grandmother or mother who are active in the local organization. The youth were asked if they wanted to help out at various events where the Auxiliary assists.
“Most units have junior members but they don’t always have an active junior group because either the junior members live too far away or the age group span is too wide,” Krueger said.
The Auxiliary would like to grow its junior group because the organization feels the program grows great leaders and promotes the mission of patriotism in addition to giving back to veterans. Furthermore, by having girls join at a younger age it is the hope of the senior Auxiliary that they will continue to be part of the organization as they get older.
“We do feel it’s so worthwhile and such a great organization,” Krueger said.
Krueger said the programming implemented for the junior auxiliary comes from the national and state American Legion Auxiliary organizations. The programs will focus on Americanism, children and youth programs, the poppy program, community service, education, leadership, veterans’ affairs and rehabilitations, and more, the local auxiliary commander said.
Many of the junior’s programs will be completed with the assistance of the senior auxiliary members, but there are opportunities for the youth to work separate from the adult members.
“We do have a patch program and that is something they would do on their own,” Krueger said, adding there is also a poppy poster contest exclusively open to junior auxiliary members.
With much of the program focused on serving the community, the girls can also earn volunteer service hours, she said.
Since casually forming the junior group, the members have assisted at events by selling popcorn and ice cream bars at the summer hamburger nights at the Legion building and the community nights at Firemen’s Park.
The members attended a spring conference at Noah’s Ark earlier this year and local member Cassidy Kidd was selected as the honorary historian for the state’s junior auxiliary.
“It was so fun,” Krueger said. “They had a secret mission after the meeting to do something kind at random for other people. We actually had a mother ask our junior members if her daughter could go on some of the rides with them.”
As for future projects, Krueger said the junior Auxiliary will participate in Waterloo’s holiday of lights with a site next to the senior branch of the local organization.
