Just by decorating homes, community members can help the village with one main task – to grow Marshall.
Marshall’s Community Engagement Group is hosting an inaugural community holiday decorating contest, Light It Up Marshall. Not only will the winners receive a cash prize for first, second or third place, they will also have bragging rights for having the best decorations.
The registration period will be until Nov. 22. Judging will occur the week of Dec. 2 and the winners will be announced Dec. 9 at the Santa at the Station event. The judging will be completed by a panel of community members on a designated day during the week of Dec. 2.
According to the committee members, participation is open to all residents and businesses within the boundaries of the village. The contest is for exterior decorations only. If decorations are in the windows, it must be visible from the outside. Judging will be based on curb appeal. Homes on corner lots, will be judged from both streets. Lights, animations and decorations must be in place and activated for the judging period.
By partaking in the event, participants will agree to have one or more photos of their decorated residence or business exterior posted on the village website and/or Facebook event page.
A map of all registered homes and businesses will be available and committee members are encouraging people to drive around to see the lights before the official voting.
Registration forms are available online at www.marlib.org and www.growmarshall.com. Paper forms are also available at the library and village hall. For more information or questions call Marshall Village Hall at 608-655-4017 or visit https://www.growmarshall.com
Light It Up Marshall is the first event designed by Marshall’s Community Engagement Group, which was formed May of 2018. Everyone is invited to participate in the meetings that are held at rotating locations at 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of the month, said community organizer Debbie Frigo. The meetings have been attended by the village staff, elected officials, members of churches and other community groups.
According to Frigo, the group was formed to have communication with the Marshall area stakeholders and share information in the community. One of the first tasks, the community tackled was encouraging people in the community to place community events on the Grow Marshall website.
At previous meetings, the Marshall’s Community Engagement Group discussed ways to enhance other events. For instance, said Frigo, if the Lion’s Club is doing an event, the committee will discuss ways to help the club enhance and make its event successful. This group also brainstormed other events, but wanted to focus on Light It Up Marshall first.
For more information on Marshall’s Community Engagement Group, visit the group’s Facebook pages.
