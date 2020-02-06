Dec. 17
Runaway juvenile; report of juvenile leaving residence without permission and cannot be located. Officer took information and entered juvenile into system. Juvenile was later located.
Dec. 18
Death investigation; report of subject found deceased in bedroom. Officer contacted medical examiner. Investigation continuing.
Operate without insurance; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon asking driver for proof of insurance, driver advised there was no insurance on vehicle.
Dec. 19
Harassment; complainant requested contact be made with subjects sending complainant’s child harassing and threatening text and Snapchat messages and advised the messages stop. Officer spoke with all subjects. Two subjects warned if contact does not stop charges could be issued.
Dec. 20
Assist human services; report of subject acting erratic and not making sense when talking. Officer made contact and spoke with subject. Subject did appear unable to care for self. Human services contacted for services.
Dec. 21
No valid driver’s license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Dec. 22
Domestic disturbance; report of possible physical altercation at residence. Officers spoke with subjects involved. One subject arrested and report to be forwarded to district attorney for charges.
Dec. 24
Theft – all other; subject reported than an item was removed from package that was delivered to residence. Officer took information. Investigation continuing.Assist Marshall police; officer requested to assist with domestic incident in Marshall. Officer assisted.
Dec. 27
Theft – retail/shoplifting; report of subject pumping gasoline into vehicle and then left business without paying for merchandise. Investigation continuing.
Dec. 28
Hit and run accident; report of parked vehicle being struck by unknown vehicle that left the scene. Officer took report. Investigation continuing.
Assist Marshall police; officer requested to assist Marshall officer with possible disturbance at residence. Officer assisted.Dec. 29
No valid driver’s license; officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject did not possess a valid license. Subject arrested and issued citations.
Dec. 31
Unlawful turns; officer observed vehicle make a y-turn in midblock. Subject arrested and issued citation.
