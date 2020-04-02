Feb. 19
Suspicious activity, subject reports possibly being scammed by someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. Officer took information and advised subject what steps to take to protect her identity.
Feb. 20
Suspicious activity, subject wished to report observing suspicious activity occurring in business parking lot. Officer took information.
Harassment, subject reports receiving numerous text messages and phone calls from ex-boyfriend daily. Officer took information. Officer contacted male and advised for messages and calls to cease or charges will be forwarded to district attorney’s office.
Harassing phone calls, subject reports receiving numerous suspicious/threatening phone calls. Investigation continuing.
Feb. 21Unlawful turn, officer observed a vehicle making a u-turn in the downtown area. Subject arrested and issued citations.Receive information, subject wished to report ex-roommate moving out of residence and taking property and pet. Officer took information.
Feb. 22
Operate after suspension, officer had subject on a traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned driver’s status was suspended.
No valid driver’s license, officer observed a vehicle that was known to officer where the vehicle’s owner did not possess a valid driver’s license. Officer stopped vehicle, driver was arrested and issued citations.
Citizen information, subject wished to report an erratic driver who attempted to get complainant to get out of vehicle once vehicles were stopped. Officer took information and attempted to locate suspect vehicle with no success.Feb. 23
Speeding, officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Fail to stop at stop sign, officer observed vehicle approach stop sign and then failed to stop. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Feb. 24
Disorderly conduct, officer received complaint of out of control juvenile at residence. Upon officer arrival, juvenile was calm but had damaged property in the residence. Report will be forwarded to Jefferson County Human Services for possible charges.
Feb. 25
Threats complaint, complainant reports receiving threatening texts from subject. Complainant wished for texts to stop. Officer contacted subject and advised subject if texts continued, subject would be charged with harassment.
Receive information, officer received report of juvenile possibly making a threats comment at the school. Officer made contact and spoke with school officials and student. School handled complaint. Case closed.
Emergency detention, officer requested to check welfare of subject who was sending suicidal texts to boyfriend. Officers made contact at residence. Subject did make suicidal threats to officers and appeared intoxicated. Human services contacted and subject transported to detox.
Feb. 26
Parking violation, subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Assist citizen, subject wished to report his photo identification card was missing. Officer took information.
Feb. 27
Operate without consent, Dane County Sheriff’s Department located a resident’s vehicle in Dane County and requested officer to contact resident regarding vehicle. Upon officer making contact with resident, it was discovered vehicle was taken from driveway by unknown subject without owner’s consent. Investigation continuing.
Feb. 28
Stop sign violation, officer observed vehicle approach a stop sign and then failed to come to a complete stop. Subject arrested and issued citation.Parking violation, subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Parking violation, subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Parking violation, subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Parking violation, subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Parking violation, subject was issued a parking citation and has made no attempt to pay for citation. Parking citation voided and state citation issued for violation.
Assist human services, report of juvenile that was breathing but would not wake up. Officer assisted EMS. Child was transported. Human Services contacted regarding incident.
