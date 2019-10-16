Sept. 8
Speeding; officer observed subject speeding and verified speed with radar. Subject arrested and issued citation.
Sept. 9
Sexual assault; complainant reports being assaulted by acquaintance. Officer investigated complaint. Suspect arrested and transported to Jefferson County jail.
Sept. 11
Assist Jefferson County dispatch; officer requested to check for vehicle pulled over to side of the road in Jefferson County. Officer assisted.
Theft – all other; subject reports funds being removed from financial account without permission. Investigation continuing.
Sept. 12
Disorderly conduct; report of a physical altercation occurring at local business. Officers made contact. All subjects contacted. Two subjects arrested and issued citations.
Theft-retail; report of subjects removing items from store, failing to pay for items. Investigation continuing.
Receive information; subject reports having an item placed in vehicle by unknown subject. It was later reported subject found out who placed the item in vehicle. Case closed.
Sept. 13
Domestic disturbance; report of possible physical altercation that occurred at residence. Both subjects spoken to. One subject arrested and transported to Jefferson County jail.
Assist social services; report of juvenile at school making suicidal statements. Officer made contact at school. Jefferson County Human Services contacted.
Sept. 14
Minor in possession of tobacco products; report of juvenile seen vaping. Officer made contact with juvenile and located e-cigarette. Juvenile arrested and issued citation.
Assist Dodge County Sheriff Department; officer requested to assist with altercation at business in Dodge County. Officer assisted.
Sept. 15
Traffic accident; report of vehicle striking parked vehicles and then left scene. Offending vehicle located. Officer made report. Offending driver arrested and issued citations.
Operating after suspension; officer had subject on traffic stop. Upon checking driver’s status, officer learned subject’s driving status was suspended. Subject arrested and issued citation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.