Patrons of the Karl Junginger Memorial Library may have recently noticed some – or all – of their overdue fees disappeared. As of Jan. 2, children and young adult materials including books, DVDs, and audiobooks that are turned in after the due date will not incur fines.
The KJM Library has a policy where anyone with $10 or more in fines is not allowed to check out materials or use the library’s computers. Now, this will only apply to those with outstanding fees for adult items.
“Amanda (Brueckner, youth services librarian) and I have been looking into this because so many other libraries are going fine free,” library director Kelli Mountford said. “And it just seems like the right thing to do for our community.”
At one time, KJM had a read it down program where children could reduce their fines through reading, but the library director said it was difficult to get the kids into the library to read.
“Through this, we’re able to reach out to those who may not necessarily have the funds to be able to pay off those fines. We want them to come back in and use the library again.”
Mountford explained the fees are based on the materials and not the card holder. For example, if an adult checks out a children’s or young adult book and returns the item late, there will not be a fine.
Additionally, the new policy is in effect for any materials checked out at the KJM Library even if the item comes from another library within the Bridges Library System.
Even if the item is overdue, Mountford encourages people to renew the material – if possible - as it counts toward the library’s overall circulation. She explained the library’s budget is partially determined by its circulation numbers; the greater the circulation, the more money the library receives from the county and local municipality.
“People always question the fact of having fines, thinking ‘Oh, that’s money that you’re getting in.’ But, you never know if you’re going to actually collect that money or not, so it’s not a guaranteed budget revenue,” she said.
The library will continue to charge for lost young adult and children’s items; Mountford explained any materials not turned in 21 days after the due date are considered lost and the card holder is billed for the book, DVD or other library material. However, if the item does get brought back to the library after it’s been marked as lost, the fine will be absolved.
More than anything, the library staff want the materials checked out by patrons returned so others can have access.
“Then come in and check out more,” Mountford said.
Not only will there be no new fines for children’s and young adult materials, the library board at its January meeting approved removing any outstanding late fees for those items. Mountford waived late fines for 407 records totaling more than $2,500.
While the fees have been removed from children and young adult materials, there are still late fines for adult materials. Anyone with $10 or more in outstanding fees cannot check out materials or use the computers until that amount is paid down. However, Mountford encourages people with $10 or more in fines to talk with her so they can continue to utilize KJM’s services.
“We want there to be access for all,” the director said. “Everybody should feel safe and welcome here… That’s what libraries are, open community hubs for anyone.”
The new fine-free program has only been in practice for less than a month, but Mountford said the policy change has been well received, particularly with the families who attend story time.
“They check out a lot of children’s materials so it helps them,” she said.
The library director would eventually like to see all late fees removed as multiple larger libraries have started.
“But, we’ll go with this for a year and see how it goes,” Mountford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.