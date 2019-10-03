When enforcement of the REAL ID Act begins October 1, 2020, the regular Wisconsin driver license or ID will no longer be accepted identification for domestic air travel or to enter a federal building or military base. On October 1, 2020, travelers will need to present a REAL ID-compliant driver license or state ID card or another acceptable form of identification (such as a passport).
“Since a driver license or ID is the most convenient form of identification, Wisconsin DMV encourages travelers to prepare their paperwork then visit a DMV before the October 1, 2020 deadline,” Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Administrator Kristina Boardman said. “Our customers are encouraged to visit the DMV sooner rather than later. Delay could mean longer lines at the DMV and travelers without a REAL ID will be denied boarding their plane.”
What documents are required to get a REAL ID?
To obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver license or ID card, individuals must visit a Wisconsin DMV and bring the following original documents or a certified copy (not a photocopy, fax or scan):
• proof of name and date of birth
• proof of legal presence in the U.S.
• proof of identity
• proof of name change (if applicable)
• proof of Social Security number
• proof of address
For a complete list of acceptable documents, visit wisconsindmv.gov/REALID.
DMV’s interactive Driver Licensing Guide will help customers develop a personalized checklist of the required documents needed to bring to the DMV. It also allows customers to pre-fill any required application(s), print and bring the forms or submit them electronically (if eligible), and print a checklist of required documents to bring.
Costs to get a REAL ID
If it’s time to renew a driver license or ID, DMV customers can receive a REAL ID-compliant card for no additional fee if the upgrade takes place at the same time as the renewal. Customers whose current driver license or ID will not expire before 2020, may obtain a REAL ID-compliant card for $14 (the cost of a duplicate driver license), or $16 for a duplicate ID card.
Wisconsin offers both REAL ID-compliant and non-compliant driver licenses and ID cards. The cards look similar; REAL ID-compliant cards are marked with a µ. Non-compliant cards do not have the star or are marked “NOT FOR FEDERAL PURPOSES.” People may use other forms of ID, such as a passport. TSA offers a list of acceptable alternative identification cards: TSA.gov/REAL-ID
Wisconsin DMV has been offering REAL ID compliant driver licenses and IDs to customers since Jan. 14, 2013. Since this time, nearly every Wisconsin customer has been given REAL ID information, and the opportunity to enroll in the federal program, as a part of their renewal notice. DMV is committed to helping residents who want the convenience of a REAL ID get one on their driver license or ID before the Oct. 1, 2020 deadline.
For more information, visit wisconsindmv.gov/REALID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.