The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for portions of east central Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin, and southeast Wisconsin, including the following areas, Dane, Jefferson and Dodge counties. The alert is in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. Thunderstorms will bring periods of moderate to heavy rainfall this evening into tonight.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Be prepared for rapidly rising water levels and possible flooding. Be ready to move to higher ground if heavy rain develops.
A flash flood watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
