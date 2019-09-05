Dane County Executive Joe Parisi joined project leaders Aug. 27 at the Dane County Job Center to cut the ribbon on the county’s latest solar project.
The 498-panel solar system will save the county $18,000 a year on utility costs and generate about 25 percent of the building’s annual electricity.
Installation of the solar array on the roof of the Dane County Job Center was completed in April. Electrical service switch-over has taken place, meaning the 179 kilowatt (kW) system is now live. It is expected to generate about 205,000 kW hours per year, bringing Dane County one step closer to reaching its 100 percent renewable energy plan.
“Dane County is proud to be a clean, green energy leader in Wisconsin,” said Parisi. “This solar project has supported local clean energy jobs and will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions. It’s a win for our environment, economy, and Dane County taxpayers.”
Dane County owns more solar than any other county in the state, generating over 600 kW of power. The ribbon cutting ceremony marks the completion of Dane County’s 16th solar project.
The Dane County Job Center solar project represents about 30 percent of the county’s 600 kW total. Due to its low carbon footprint, this switch-over is equivalent to preventing over 150,000 pounds of coal from being burned each year.
Other Dane County facilities with solar installations include the East District Highway Garage, Medical Examiner’s Office, Henry Vilas Zoo, and Dane County Regional Airport.
Parisi was joined by Executive Director of RENEW Wisconsin Tyler Huebner, the state’s leading renewable energy advocacy organization, along with representatives from Strang Inc. and Full Spectrum Solar. Plans for the Job Center solar project were designed by Strang Inc., a Madison-based engineering and architectural design firm. The system was then installed by Full Spectrum Solar of Madison. Forward Electric, Inc., which is based in Monona, was the electrical sub-contractor for the job.
In addition to solar developers, the Dane County Job Center solar project employed local installers and electricians.
According to the Solar Foundation, which tracks solar jobs nationwide, there are more than 3,000 people employed in the solar industry in Wisconsin. 391 of those individuals are from Dane County, which is one of the top five counties in Wisconsin for solar jobs.
