Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to two home invasions during the early hours on Thursday..
The first occurred at approximately 2:25 a.m on Highway TT in the town of York, when suspects entered the home using keys they obtained from an unlocked vehicle. A purse and two sets of vehicle keys were taken from the home before the suspects fled. The property was later found in a stolen vehicle recovered in the City of Madison. That vehicle was stolen during an incident in Sun Prairie.
In addition, multiple thefts from vehicles and homes in the Village of Marshall were reported overnight.
The second home invasion occurred on Powers Avenue in the town of Blooming Grove at approximately 4:45 a.m. The homeowner reported a suspect entered their residence through an unlocked front door and stole a cell phone. Again, other homes/apartments nearby, but within the City of Madison, were broken into around the same time.
The sheriff’s office cannot stress enough, the need for homeowners to be extremely diligent about securing their homes and vehicles. This is a large and organized group of criminals that are becoming increasingly brazen. They are swarming entire neighborhoods in search of easy targets. No area/neighborhood is considered off limits. In several recent burglaries throughout the county, firearms have been stolen and there is a high likelihood that some of these thieves may be armed. In addition to locking homes and vehicles, we encourage citizens to keep their outdoor lights on throughout the night and do not leave valuables like wallets, purses and car keys where they are easily accessible.
Law enforcement is also asking for the public’s help in catching the perpetrators. If you see or hear suspicious activity in your neighborhood, call 911 immediately. For those with home video systems like a Ring doorbell or other home security system, save and share anything suspicious or concerning with your local authorities.
