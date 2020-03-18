In association with the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network, the regional Academic Bowl took place at Fort Atkinson Middle School on Thursday, bringing together top achievers from several area school districts.
Participating were students from Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Whitewater, Johnson Creek and Waterloo.
Each school could send up to 15 students, five from each grade. Four are selected to represent a particular subject — math, science, social studies and English/language arts — while the fifth is chosen “at large” and competes as an extra representative in one of the main subject areas, said Stacci Barganz, Fort Atkinson’s Advanced Learners director and the coordinator of the Academic Bowl event.
Students in the different school districts also formed multiple teams to compete in an extended current events challenge.
The day started with 45-minute tests in the subject areas each student was representing, developed by former members of the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network.
“We have a large bank of these tests so they’re different each year, and they’re closely guarded,” Barganz said.
After a snack provided by the program, everyone joined for the current events challenge.
Finally, students from each school formed multiple teams, working together to complete a national engineering challenge, the “Cricket Wicket Knockdown Challenge,” sponsored by Fluor and Science Buddies.
The teams were challenged to build simple machines that would launch a ping pong ball a certain distance, then use this apparatus to knock down a target as many times as possible in three minutes.
Barganz said that the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network has sponsored this event for well over a decade.
“I think it gives young students who excel in the academic areas and show leadership in the classroom a chance to test and acknowledge their talents,” Barganz said.
She noted that gifted and talented youngsters don’t receive the same kind of regular acknowledgement as do their peers who excel in sports, where every game has an audience and a whole section of the newspaper is dedicated to young athletes’ endeavors.
Meanwhile, the students who are excelling in their social studies or math classroom may go without recognition at all, except from their teachers.
The event also serves to bring together higher-level learners from across the area. This and other Southern Lakes events help build community between talented students from all around the area.
“For example, we had a Johnson Creek kid playing a Rubik’s challenge with a bunch of Fort kids,” Barganz said.
“It’s just nice for these kids to be able to have a day where they can be themselves,” Barganz said.
This year, the Fort Atkinson team took the overall prize in the tournament for most points amassed in team and individual events.
Whitewater came inn second, and Jefferson came in third overall.
In the current events challenge, Whitewater Team 2 came in first, followed by Waterloo Team 3 and in third, Fort Atkinson Team 1.
In the individual events, the winners were:
Sixth-grade science awards went to Michael Wilson of Jefferson Middle School in first; Logan Basler of Fort Atkinson Middle School in second; and Avery Skalitzky of Waterloo Middle School in third.
Seventh-grade science awards went to Quinn Rundle of Jefferson in first, Ryan Fugate of Waterloo in second, and Alex Clarksen of Whitewater in third.
Eighth-grade science awards went to Riley Schroedl of Jefferson in first; Elizabeth Barganz of Johnson Creek in second; and Hayden Kincaid of Fort Atkinson in third.
Sixth-grade social studies awards went to Logan LeMaster of Jefferson in first; Cooper Calvert-Minor of Fort Atkinson in second; and Angela Hudec of Whitewater in third.
Seventh-grade social studies awards went to Mason Gourley of Fort Atkinson in first, Owen Koele of Waterloo in second and tied for third, Kateri Kawleski of Jefferson and Carson Vaughn of Johnson Creek.
Eighth-grade social studies awards went to Hayden Lund of Fort Atkinson in first, Chance Leisgang of Fort Atkinson in second, and Emerson Ellenwood of Whitewater in third.
Sixth-grade math awards went to Laura Nowotney of Fort Atkinson in first, Eli Szabo of Fort Atkinson in second; and Ashutosh Kiutal of Whitewater in third.
Seventh-grade math awards went to Derek Wangerin of Fort Atkinson in first, Hailey Bronkhorst of Waterloo in second, and Andrew O’Toole of Whitewater in third.
Eighth-grade math awards went to Payton Wiesen of Fort Atkinson in first; Jared Apgar of Whitewater in second, and John Kraus of Jefferson in third.
Sixth-grade English awards went to Emmet Fettig of Fort Atkinson in first, Hannah Werning of Jefferson in second, and Quinton O’Toole of Whitewater in third.
Seventh-grade English awards went to Henry Gehrenbeck of Whitewater in first, Analisa Boshart of Fort Atkinson in second, and Kiya Imig of Johnson Creek in third.
Eighth-grade English awards went to Liz Ngabo of Whitewater in first, Ali Werning of Jefferson in second, and Sahanna Ahmed of Fort Atkinson in third.
