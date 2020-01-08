Wisconsin Safety Council on Monday, Jan. 6 announced the launch of its newly redesigned website that will help the organization move closer to its goal of making Wisconsin the safest state to live, work and play.
“We are excited to announce the launch of the new wisafetycouncil.org,” said Wisconsin Safety Council Executive Director Aaron Huebner.
“We have one mission here at the Wisconsin Safety Council: to make Wisconsin the safest place to live, work and play,” Huebner added.
The website will help the council reach that goal by serving as the one-stop-shop to help Wisconsin’s employers and workers find all the information they need to stay safe at work, at home, or on the road, according to Huebner.
The new website – wisafetycouncil.org – will serve as the hub for Wisconsin’s workforce to find everything they need to know about the Safety Council’s training programs, safety services, other member benefits and information on its Annual Conference.
The 78th Wisconsin Safety Council Annual Conference – taking place April 19-22, 2020 in Wisconsin Dells – is the second largest in the nation.
The conference will feature nationally renowned keynote speakers, professional development courses, breakout training sessions, a networking reception and an expo hall of safety exhibitors that will help Wisconsin’s companies take the best safety practices and products back to their offices, shop floors and factories.
Go to wisafetycouncil.org to find information on the conference, training programs, safety services and many other member benefits.
