The Dane County Fair will be held this week, July 18-21 at the Alliant Energy Center.
This year’s theme is “Taking Tradition to New Heights.”
The fair admission includes free access to nightly concerts, stunt shows, unique daily theme related activities, a large variety of animals in the pavilions and arena building, youth exhibits in the exhibition hall, carnival specials, vendors with shopping and give-a-ways, and food vendors.
Admission is $8 daily for those 12 and older, or $20 for a season pass. Those 6 to 11 years of age are $3 for daily admission or $6 for a season pass. Those 5 and under are free. Parking is free every day.
On Thursday and Friday, admission is $3 for everyone over 6 years. Thursday, all past and present military personnel, police officers, firefighters and first responders receive free admission for Hero Plus One guest as the fair celebrates Hometown Hero Day.
Tickets can be purchased online with a credit card only. Convenience fees will apply to online sales. Cash only will be accepted at the gate.
Gates open at 9 a.m., without outdoor exhibitors and vendors from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., exhibition hall open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and carnival from noon to 11 p.m.
Stage shows, youth exhibits and special attractions are some of the entertainment each day at the fair.
The daily entertainment includes the BMX Pros Trick Team, a stunt show that features extreme bicycle stunt riders in a non-stop show that features half pipe and/or quarter pipe accompanied by box jumps. Daily performances are 1, 3 and 5 p.m.
The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show will be performed at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. every day. It is an old-fashioned show filled with competition and laughter. The Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show features lumberjack competitors known throughout the world.
A Kiddie Farm will be held in the New Holland Pavilion 2 organized by Dane County agriculture teachers and staffed by FFA members from area high schools. The Kiddie Farm is sponsored by Compeer Financial, Blain’s Farm and Fleet and Imkahing Auctions.
With all the free daily shows, youth from throughout the county will be displaying their projects from the past year, including animals, plants and vegetables and arts and crafts.
A full list of events can be found on the website at www.DaneCountyFair.com.
