The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) received notification from Care Wisconsin and My Choice Family Care managed care organizations (MCOs) of their intent to merge into one entity effective Jan. 1, 2020. Both entities provide services within Wisconsin’s Family Care program in Dane County.
Family Care is a Wisconsin long-term care program operating in all 72 Wisconsin counties that helps frail elders and adults with disabilities get the services they need to remain in their homes. This comprehensive and flexible program offers services to foster independence and quality of life for members, while recognizing the need for interdependence and support.
“Member choice is a top priority for DHS in the Dane County Family Care program. Once this merger is complete, there would only be one MCO offering Family Care services in Dane County so it was critical that we engaged in a process to ensure that choice,” said Assistant Administrator for Long Term Care Benefits and Programs Curtis Cunningham. “Community Care, Inc. was selected to begin the certification process to deliver Family Care services as soon as May 1, 2020.”Community Care, Inc. is a regional, state-certified MCO headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin. Community Care, Inc. currently contracts with the state to deliver the Family Care program to over 11,000 Wisconsin residents.
In the coming months, DHS will certify Community Care’s readiness to serve additional members in Dane County. As this process evolves, DHS will engage with impacted members and other stakeholders to share information and hear feedback.
Currently, there is no change to benefits and members do not need to take any action at this time.
