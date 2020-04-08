People don’t have to go to the post office to use many postal products and services. In fact, most simple tasks can be done from the convenience and safety of your home with or without a computer.
Like purchasing stamps. Using a computer, people can go to the postal store on usps.com and select different stamp denominations. USPS will deliver the stamps to the individual’s home.
No computer? No problem. Ask the local post office or carrier to bring a Stamps by Mail order form, complete it and put it in the mailbox with a check. Again, USPS will bring customers their stamps.
Need to send a package? People can order free priority mail and priority mail express boxes, or other package supplies at usps.com. Again, USPS will deliver items to the senders address. And at usps.com, using Click-N-Ship, print a mailing label with the appropriate postage right from a computer.
Need that package picked-up? Go to usps.com and schedule a free carrier pick-up. In the request, let the local post office know where they can find the package or packages and the carrier will retrieve them when he or she delivers your mail.
USPS postal employees are working around the clock to ensure customers get their important letters and packages. It’s the most effective type of social distancing around.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses, and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
