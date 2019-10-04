More than 600 Dodge County 4-H members are planning special activities and events in observance of National 4-H Week, Oct. 6-12, according to Marie Witzel, 4-H Youth Development Educator. The Dodge County 4-H’ers are among the more than 6 million young people across the country who will participate in the week-long celebration. Dodge County 4-H’ers will be celebrating 4-H Week with their County Awards Program on Oct.20 at the Dodge County Administration Building Auditorium at 1:30 pm. County 4-H project awards, special 4-H achievement recognition, and community service awards will be given.
“Wisconsin 4-H has a deep history of developing life skills in youth,” said Witzel. “Young people develop leadership, citizenship, and community engagement through 4-H.”
“But 4-H is not only for youth,” Witzel added. “It’s for adults who, as volunteer leaders, can share their skills and expertise with young people. These adults are the positive role models for young people in their communities”.
The caring support of adult volunteers and mentors inspires young people in 4-H to work collaboratively, take the lead on their own projects and set and achieve goals with confidence. 4-H’ers chart their own course, explore important issues and define their place in the world.
It is through this network of volunteer leaders, state land-grant universities, state and local governments, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, that 4-H has been able to stimulate youth to develop life skills.
In Dodge County, more than 270 adult volunteer leaders work with 660 youth from kindergarten to one year beyond high school in 23 4-H clubs throughout the county. Programs are conducted in 3,100 counties nationwide. In addition, some 50 countries around the globe enroll a community of 7 million youth in programs similar to 4-H.
For more information on 4-H, contact the Dodge County Extension Office at 920-386-3790 or visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu/.
