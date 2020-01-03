January is National Radon Action Month, and the Jefferson County Health Department is warning citizens about exposure to this colorless, odorless, radioactive gas that is the nation’s leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers and second leading cause of lung cancer among smokers. A reported 21,000 lung cancer deaths are attributed to radon each year.
Radon is naturally present in the ground and can enter buildings through the foundations. Both old and newer homes can be susceptible to radon. About 1 out of 10 Wisconsin homes have elevated radon levels.
The only way to know the level of radon in a home is to test it. The Jefferson County Health Department offers free radon test kits to citizens while supplies last.
There are radon mitigation contractors in Wisconsin that are nationally certified and can install highly effective soil-depressurization radon control systems. Thousands of systems are installed in existing homes in Wisconsin each year. New construction should include features to reduce radon entry recommended by the standards for green building from the National Association of Home Builders.
Radon test kits can be obtained free of charge from the Watertown Department of Public Health, 515 S. First St. Watertown, the Jefferson County Health Department 1541 Annex Road Jefferson, and the Dodge County Health Department 199 County Road DF in Juneau. Test kits are available while supplies last.
Find more information about radon visit the DHS website at http://www.lowradon.org or call 920-262-8094.
