With the number of United States residents has been rapidly increasing, the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding people to take precautions to prevent the illness from spreading.
Across the globe and nationally, travel has been restricted, events have been postponed or cancelled, and public buildings, including schools, have been closed.
So far, only one case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in Wisconsin. The individual resides in Dane County and was placed under home quarantine; they were later released.
The CDC reports that the general public is at low-risk of being exposed to COVID-19. However, the organization stated: “It’s likely that at some point, widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the United States will occur … Schools, childcare centers, workplaces, and other places for mass gatherings may experience more absenteeism.”
While people and businesses are taking preventative measures, local schools also have to contend with how to ensure education would continue in case facilities would need to close due to COVID-19.
Marshall’s District Nurse, Heidi Woods, said a team to determine the best measures to take for a pandemic response has been created and involves staff at all levels – from administration, to teachers, school board members to custodians and food service staff. Part of the pandemic policy involves how to ensure students can continue learning even if the school buildings are closed.
“If schools have to close, there would be a shift to online learning,” she said. “The districts are still obliged to provide instruction.”
Waterloo District Administrator Brian Henning said discussion with teachers has brought to light that all fifth through 12th grade students have access to a Chromebook; that population of students would be able to follow lesson plans and assignments posted by teachers.
“It gets a little harder in kind for kindergarten through fourth grade because they’re not connected via technology,” he said. “We can still do some things with textbooks and workbooks and reading.”
While several schools in Wisconsin have closed due to other outbreaks of illnesses, the Waterloo administrator said it would follow the health department’s guidelines on when to close the building.
According to Woods, who has been in regular communication with state and county health departments, the Department of Public Instruction, and other entities, the recommendation is if one student or staff member would have a confirmed case of COVID-19, the school will need to close. The district would then need to work through its pandemic policy.
Both districts are keeping continuous communication with parents. In Marshall, parents with questions about coronavirus can call the district and be connected with a 3-4 minute pre-recorded message on the latest information about the virus. Woods said this creates a more unified response to questions, as opposed to having each staff member reply slightly different from one another.
Marshall District Administrator Dan Grady sent a letter dated Feb. 28 to parents as a way to provide an update nothing the district was preparing in case of pandemic.
Henning sent a letter dated March 3 to families with children in the district. It also was to let parents know the district was being proactive in working to reduce the chance to COVID-19 being spread.
Both districts are emphasizing the need for students to stay home if they are sick. Waterloo School District nurse Sarah Borchert and Woods both receive feedback from parents on the type of illnesses and symptoms that are preventing students from coming to school.
The districts are also reminding students to use healthy habits, such as covering their mouth if they cough.
In the Marshall schools, wall mounted hand sanitizers were installed in common areas just two weeks ago to encourage increased hand washing.
The Waterloo School District has decided to increase the amount of time students will have between classes for more handwashing opportunities.
Another major component in combatting germs is keeping the facilities clean and ensuring the district has enough supplies to complete this task.
Woods said the Marshall School District did a major restock on cleaning supplies after a wave of illnesses including flu, bronchitis and strep throat, swept through the high school in January, before COVID-19 became a major concern.
“We bought a huge pallet of the Clorox wipes before the coronavirus,” she said.
The staff have been encouraged to cleaning off doorknobs, computer keyboards and “anyplace the students touch a lot. People don’t think about it, but everyone is touching them.”
Henning said the district has recently taken inventory of its cleaning supplies and found it should have enough for the rest of the year. However, he said the availability of supplies the district regularly purchases for cleaning is very low.
Henning said the district still has plenty of facial tissues and hand sanitizer, which children are required to bring for their homerooms at the start of the academic year. Stores have been unable to keep up with the recent demand for hand sanitizer as customers begin to purchase the item in bulk along with toilet paper and bottled water.
There is a concern on what will occur if the coronavirus continues to impact the United States when the new school year begins.
“We’ll have to see what will happen then,” Henning said. “We might have to make some changes.”
Flu levels remain high
While COVID-19 remains one of the top health concerns worldwide, the United States is still in the midst of flu season. According to the weekly respiratory virus surveillance report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services during the week ending Feb. 15 – the most recent report available - shows the number of diagnosed flu cases has exceeded the 2017-2018 season, which had the most cases since the 2015-2016 season.
The report also noted 41 percent of all Wisconsin residents received a vaccination for the 2019-2020 flu season. Since Sept. 1, 2019, a total of 2,365 influenza-related hospitalizations have been reported.
Many of the same precautions to ward off COVID-19 can be used to prevent influenza including thoroughly washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze, and staying home if you experience flu-like symptoms.
