Progress continues on the agriculture learning lab and the Marshall School Board was provided an update at its Oct. 16 meeting.
The E. Peck Animal Agriculture Learning Center, a facility intended to house chickens year-round and livestock for temporary stays that will be used for learning for the agriculture program for the Marshall School District has completed the utilities hook-ups, landscaping and utility room.
The construction crew is currently working on completing the interior and exterior tasks, Superintendent Dan Grady reported. Also, students and community members have been helping out with some of the landscaping to save on the costs.
The project leaders, including high school and middle school agriscience teacher Paula Bakken, have raised more than $55,000 since fundraising started in 2017. The department has received other community donations and bigger grants; it received a $25,000 grant from the Bayer Fund in September, which provides funding to activities that support science and technology activities in rural schools. The agriscience department also just completed a fundraiser at Culvers, raising a bit more than $1,000.
In other board news, Vice-president Deb Frigo was awarded by the Wisconsin Association of School Boards (WASB) for her years of service and her participation in numerous trainings.
“Her commitment to the district is valued and appreciated,” said Grady.
Frigo, was one of the leaders who started the Community Engagement Committee, with the goal of getting organizations and businesses to come together, to support each other’s programs and to share resources. She is also on the curriculum committee for the district.
