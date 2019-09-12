The Waterloo School District serves a diverse student population, including children whose first language is Spanish. As a way to help support the population, the Waterloo School Board voted Sept. 9 to enter into an agreement with two staff members to obtain a Department of Public Instruction issued bilingual-bicultural licensure.
Elizabeth Gould, the PreK-8 assistant principal, explained how the district could take part in a bilingual language pathway.
“I’m always trying to find ways for us to be able to serve all students at all times,” she said.
One option is to have teachers who majored or minored in Spanish in college, and train them in a bilingual pathway.
“We now know that if we serve our English-language learners in their heritage language, we build their language acquisition in English much quicker,” Gould said.
The teachers can earn the bilingual-bicultural licensure by entering into an intensive nine-month program through the Cooperative Educational Service Agencies (CESA) 1.
By having staff carry the bilingual-biculture license, it can help ease the workload of Waterloo’s English as a second language (ESL), who in turn can work with different students in other classrooms, the assistant principal said.
Gould and one of Waterloo’s interested teachers attended the CESA 1 bilingual-bicultural introductory event and “found it’s pretty spectacular in how they work with teachers and with districts.”
According to her, the Waterloo School District and the staff members seeking out the certification would be assigned an advisor who would work with the district’s specific needs, specific teachers and specific caseload to create a personalized training pathway.
“The more teachers we have certified in ESL and bilingual, the more we can serve all students,” she said.
Superintendent Brian Henning said the cost to participate in the program is $4,000 per teacher. The district would enter into a cost sharing agreement with the two teachers – the district would pay for half the costs and the teachers would pay for the rest. Additionally, under this agreement the staff obtaining the bilingual bicultural license would make a two-year commitment to the Waterloo public schools. Henning said if the teachers left the district before that timeframe, they would need to reimburse the district the amount of money it spent for the staff member to become certified.
The superintendent said not only will the bilingual licenses help serve Waterloo’s diverse student population, it will also allow the district to apply for additional grants.
“There’s very few times when we run across a program where it’s win-win for everybody involved,” he said.
Budget hearing, annual meeting set for Sept. 23
People residing in the Waterloo School District boundaries will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on the proposed 2019-2020 budget and other topics at the Sept. 23 budget hearing and annual meeting.
The board approved the budget at its Sept. 9 meeting, though the numbers presented may change based on several factors including the final property tax levy and Sept. 20 student count.
District business manager Sharon Peterson said not much had changed since the budget was presented at a previous board meeting. There were some adjustments to the per pupil state aid and the open enrollment numbers were better than previously forecasted. However, there were some increases to salaries as the district needed to hire more instructional aides to assist students with special needs.
Peterson said as of the board meeting, the mill rate was less than $10 at $9.88 per $1,000 of valuation. Last year’s mill rate was $9.95; the last time the mill rate was more than $10 was during the 2015-2016 school year when it reached $10.54 per $1,000 of value.
In addition to approving the budget and tax levy, residents will be able to vote on the school board members’ salaries and reimbursements, using taxes within the general fund levy to pay for student transportation services and allow the district to acquire by purchase or condemnation real estate.
Other board action
- Appointed Matt Schneider to fill the Area 3 board vacancy until the spring 2019 election.
- Approved additional compensation for seven teachers who are either teaching overloads or advanced placement courses.
- Approved hiring Erika Ellerie as a school psychologist, Samantha Schuster as an elementary school special education teacher; Sonja Sandberg as a part-time instructional aide, Jessica Wredburg as a part-time instructional aide, Susan Conley as a part-time instructional aide and Sarah Deppe as the PreK-8 office secretary.
- Accepted the resignations of full-time custodian Lynn Lovas, elementary school special education teacher Emily Halverson and PreK-8 office secretary Jessica Lauersdorf.
- Approved the requests to conduct fundraisers and go on overnight field trips for the current school year.
