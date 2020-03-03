Often times, teenagers in films are played by people who are in their 20s. But in the Marshall Middle School’s upcoming musical, the opposite is true as fifth through eighth grade students portray older students in a production of “High School Musical Jr.”
According to director and high school choir teacher Gina Jorgenson, this is the first time the district has put on a musical featuring students in those grades.
Jorgenson wanted to produce a musical for students in grades five through eight after realizing there was no musical for the middle school-age students. At the school she previously taught at, there were musicals for students in those grades. According to Jorgenson, the program worked really well.
Additionally, she wanted a feeder program for the Marshall High School musical, which she also directs.
“There’s a little elementary (school) musical they put on and then they have two years of nothing and then they’re put into a full-blown big musical,” Jorgenson said. “I wanted to get something in between there to help prepare them.”
She chose “High School Musical Jr.” because she felt it’s a universally good show.
“High school kids like it, middle school kids like it, adults don’t hate it,” Jorgenson said. “And I thought, if we’re going to do a show, let’s do a show a lot of people know.”
Many of the cast members were familiar with the musical and those who weren’t could get some insight by watching the original Disney TV movie the show is based on.
Jorgenson said the junior version of the musical results in a shorter run time, and the removal of any kissing, language inappropriate for young teens, or talk about drinking.
When eighth grader Grayson Armstrong, who will play the role of Troy, heard there was going to be a middle school musical, he knew he wanted to be part of it – no matter what show was being done.
Eighth grader Olivia Ackah, who is portraying Gabriella, remembers watching “High School Musical” on TV when she was younger.
“I absolutely fell in love with how it was set up and how it was produced and I always wanted to be part of something like that,” Ackah said. “And I get to do that now.”
Phoebe Seep, an eighth grader playing the part of Sharpay, agreed with Ackah on how awesome it was to be in a musical based on a movie she grew up watching.
Gabriel Armstrong, a seventh grader, has the role of Ryan. Like other members of the cast, he has experience with plays and enjoys singing.
After Ackah was cast in the show, she searched online to find performances of “High School Musical Jr.”
“I find it a little bit awkward that a middle school is doing high school musical because of the title … but I like that even though it’s “High School Musical,” middle schoolers have the chance to be doing stuff,” she said.
The actors said some of the dialogue is different than in the film version and one of the original solos was swapped out for a new group number.
“They also cut a lot from the movie just to make it shorter,” Grayson Armstrong said.
Seep said at first, it was a bit challenging to work with fifth and sixth graders since those students typically don’t mingle with middle schoolers.
Jorgenson said initially, the middle school and elementary school actors didn’t interact as much but as rehearsals continued, they became more open.
“You can’t really tell who’s elementary school and who’s middle school anymore,” she said.
One of the challenges Gabriel Armstrong has discovered is not only memorizing the script and songs, but cues and choreography.
“There’s so much going on at once and you really need to be able to work under pressure and work fast,” Ackah said. “I’ve adapted to it, but it just goes a bit quicker.”
Grayson Armstrong has found the singing challenging.
“It’s something I enjoy, but I don’t think I’m great it,” he said. “But after working on this musical, I think I’ve gotten a lot better at it.”
Ackah is looking forward to when the actors put on their costumes and make-up for the show.
“That’ when it really becomes real and the show can really come alive,” she said.
Jorgenson said the students have said putting on a musical is more work than they thought it would be.
“But, you can tell when they come to rehearsal, they’re excited to be here,” she said. “It’s been a great experience.”
