Olivia Henning, of Marshall, was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Findlay, located in Findlay, Ohio. To earn this achievement, students must attain a minimum 3.5 GPA.
UMN Twin Cities
Elizabeth Renz, of Marshall, was named to the University of Minnesota Twin Cities 2019 fall dean’s list. Renz, a junior, is a student in the Carlson School of Management. Those named to the list mustcomplete 12 or more letter-graded credits and attain a minimum 3.66 GPA.
UW-Green Bay
Three local residents received fall 2019 semester honors from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. Students with a 4.0 GPA receive highest honors, those with GPAs of 3.75 to 3.99 receive high honors, and students with a 3.5 to 3.74 GPA receive honors. Rebecca Kuhl, of Marshall, received highest honors; Evan Holzhueter, of Waterloo, earned honors; and Kendra Moe, of Waterloo, was listed on the high honors list.
UW-La Crosse
Eleven local residents were named to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s 2019 fall semester dean’s list. To be eligible, students must have earned a minimum 3.5 semester GPA and carried at least 12 credits. Marshall residents receiving the recognition were Liz Dominguez Mendez, biology major; Taylor Frey, therapeutic recreation major; Jared Gillett, biology major; Marcus Hensler, middle childhood through early adolescence education major; Trey Hensler, biology major; and Bennett Thering, political science major. Waterloo residents earning a spot on the dean’s list were Jessica Gates, clinical laboratory science major; Danaka Hanson, psychology major; Lacey Hellenbrand, public health and community health education major; Marley Hellenbrand, management major; and Lucas Schneider, finance major.
UW-Madison
The University of Wisconsin-Madison recently announced the students named to the fall 2019 semester dean’s list. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. The following Marshall students received commendations: David Barrett, college of agriculture and life science, dean’s list; Ella Kowski, school of human ecology, dean’s honor list; Ben Lusk, school of letters and science, dean’s list; Melissa Torres, school of education, dean’s list; and Lukas Voights, college of agriculture and life science, dean’s list. Waterloo students bestowed with the honor include Tyler Gates, college of engineering, dean’s honor list; Kate Paape, college of letters and science, dean’s list; and Karley Tesmer, school of education, dean’s list.
UW-Milwaukee
Several local residents were named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Marshall residents named to the list include Natalie Derr, school of arts; Samantha Kluever, letters and science; Jenna Martinez, school of the arts; Bailey Paulson, social welfare; and Olivia Wilson, social welfare. Gabriel Zimbric, of Waterloo, was also named to the list and is studying engineer.
UW-Oshkosh
Cassandra Renforth, of Waterloo, was named to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh’s 2019 fall honor roll. To qualify for the honor roll, students must take at least 12 credits and earn a minimum 3.3 GPA.
UW-Platteville
Marshall residents Mikayla Bakken and Adam Wildman were named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Bakken in studying business administration and Wildman is pursuing a degree in industrial engineering.
To be eligible for the honor, students in the College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require a GPA of 3.75 and above for dean’s list honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.5.
