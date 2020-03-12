University of Kansas
Claire Bergan, of Waterloo, who is studying in the school of nursing, was named to the fall 2019 honor roll at the University of Kansas. The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the college of liberal arts and sciences and in the schools of architecture and design; business; education; engineering; health professions; journalism; music; nursing; pharmacy; and social welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Some schools honor the top 10 percent of students enrolled, some establish a minimum grade-point average, and others raise the minimum GPA for each year students are in school. Students must complete a minimum number of credit hours to be considered for the honor roll.
UW-Eau Claire
Waterloo resident Jennifer Schubkegel graduated in December from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Schubkegel received a bachelor of science in nursing from the school of nursing and health sciences.
UW-Madison
Taylor Vehlow, of Reeseville, was named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s fall 2019 deans honor list. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Vehlow is studying in the school of human ecology.
UW-Whitewater
Marshall resident Fai Haw performed at Carnegie Hall on March 10 with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater’s symphonic wind ensemble. Haw, who is studying music, plays horn in the ensemble.
The ensemble’s repertoire includes five pieces, which will be dedicated to the host city of New York. Singaporean composer Emily Koh will join the ensemble at Carnegie Hall for its performance of her 2015 piece diver[city]. Koh is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and her music reimagines everyday experiences by sonically expounding tiny oft-forgotten details.
UW-Whitewater’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble is one of the most accomplished collegiate bands in the country. Legendary stages and renowned music halls have played host to its performances. In addition to Carnegie Hall, the group has been invited to play at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, England, and has played to standing ovations at the Chicago Symphony Center.
