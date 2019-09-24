With the announcement of Lazers Bus Service being sold to GO Riteway at the Sept. 19 Marshall School Board meeting, the board members welcomed GO Riteway as a partner of the district.
The owners of Lazers Bus Service, Steve and Donnita Lazers, said they will help with the transition until December. The couple confirmed GO Riteway purchased the property and bus inventory of Lazers Bus Service and will continue to operate from its current location. The owners of GO Riteway, who were also present at the school board meeting, said the current bus drivers will have the option to stay with the company.
The Lazers Bus Service owners said they researched for months the best possible bus service to continue their legacy and are confident GO Riteway will provide the best service for the district. One of the assets, the Lazers’ said, is that GO Riteway is also family-operated. According to the GO Riteway website, the company started in 1957 with four buses in the Germantown School District; the transportation company also does corporate, airport and school bus transportation.
“As a family owned and operated company, they come from a similar set of values and work ethic that would make Bob Lazers proud,” Steve and Donnita Lazers wrote in a letter to the district. “We are confident they will not only continue to provide top notch service to our customers, but also the best possible advancement and benefits to our employees.”
Co-owner and Vice-Chair of GO Riteway Rochelle Bast said safety is the company’s top priority.
“We are really looking forward to this. We are delighted that Steve and Donnita (Lazers) blessed us with the company,” said Bast.
Board officials welcome new student rep
Chase Zimmerman’s enthusiasm of being sworn in as the newest student representative was infectious. When the high school principal asked if Zimmerman would be interested in the position, the student did not hesitate in his response.
“I said heck yes,” said Zimmerman, a Marshall High School junior. “I can spread the news (of student activities) or anything you need to know.”
He is involved in the principal advisory committee, is secretary/treasurer of the student council and does lighting through the drama department’s musicals and plays. He noted the principal advisory committee is working on electing and reelecting its student members with the goal of providing leadership to the school.
Zimmerman talked about working on increasing scores on surveys involving student engagement and helping the high school students get used to some of the new scheduling changes.
“A lot of students are still getting used to it,” he said.
“We would love to hear what is going on,” said John Lutz, school board president. He and the other school board officials said they that the student representative can help the students understand the role of the school board.
Other business
- Superintendent Dan Grady announced the district’s annual budget hearing set for Oct. 16 begins at 6 p.m. followed by the annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary school library. The regular school board meeting will occur upon the conclusion of the annual meeting.
- The board approved of the high school students attending an overnight trip to Spring Green Fine Arts weekend for Sept. 20-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.