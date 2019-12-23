Since July 1, a group of four Marshall School District staff members have been laying the groundwork for academic reform.
Instruction Director Randy Bartels, who joined MSD in the summer, introduced his team to the school board Dec. 18, consisting of elementary instructional coach Anne Kubicki, middle/high school instructional coach Amy Darcangelo and district technology coach Corrie Becker.
“They have done an incredible amount of work in a very short period of time,” Bartels said. “Their commitment is just unparalleled. This is by far the best team of individuals that I’ve worked with.”
The group is utilizing a comprehensive literacy model from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, which is comprised of 10 features tailored to improving student achievement. The first feature, “A Framework for Literacy,” brings in a variety of reading and writing language workshops.
“The framework is very familiar to us here in Marshall,” Kubicki said. “Our teachers have been very familiar with reading workshops and writing workshops. What’s new to the framework is the language workshop.”
With language workshops, students will examine the structure of a text by looking for common themes or words. Such workshops include mini lessons, small groups, author/genre studies, conferences and independent reading.
The model’s second feature consists of training teachers to be school-based literacy coaches for students, peer coaches for other teachers and special intervention coaches. The district is focusing on training the school-based coaches this year, Kubicki said.
The third feature, model classrooms, is also in the implementation phase. These classrooms allow a district to start with concentrated reform efforts before spreading any successes to other classrooms.
“During this first semester, Amy (Darcangelo) and I have been setting up model classrooms,” Kubicki said. “I’ve set one up in the (Early Learning Center) and Amy is working on setting one up in the middle school. It is my goal to set one up in the elementary as well after we come back from winter break.”
The fourth feature aims for high literacy standards that are consistent and taught throughout all classes, including in science and math, Darcangelo said.
“How do we connect all of these standards together that are very similar so our math teachers are using the same language as our science teachers when you’re talking about variables?” she said. “We need to go back to basics, looking at the standards.”
The fifth feature is a school-wide assessment system that evaluates the success of students from the Early Learning Center through high school. The district has already implemented initial assessments but are looking for more ways to track student progression, Darcangelo said.
The sixth feature looks at a comprehensive model for handling student interventions.
“In the past, a lot of interventions (have been) done in pull outs, especially in the elementary stages,” Darcangelo said. “But when that happens, they’re missing content that is occurring in the classroom. We really want to look at interventions we can do inside the classroom where we’re meeting the needs of all of our learners.”
The district already uses the seventh feature, collaborative learning teams, but is looking to restructure the professional learning around four basic questions.
“What do we want our students to learn, how will we know when they’ve learned it, what do we do if they haven’t learned it, and what do we do with those students that got it?” Darcangelo said.
The eighth feature revolves around creating a 3 to 5-year literacy plan to make sure students have the resources to advance through each grade level.
“This is really taking all of the features from one through seven and putting them together in that three to five year plan,” Becker said. “We are working on finding the resources that we need for our classrooms, libraries and for our school.”
The ninth feature reviews the academic impact of various technology subscriptions, resources and teaching practices.
“We do subscribe to quite a few things and so we’re trying to do a needs assessment right now to determine what we have is awesome and what we have that maybe is redundant or not used,” Becker said. “That’s a big a big step for us this year that hasn’t probably been done in the past. We really want technology to be powerful for our students, but also very much used as a tool for learning.”
The final feature of the model encourages spotlighting and advocacy efforts, such as sharing information with parents, students and the school board through presentations, school newsletters and professional learning.
“It is really wrapping this all up, getting everyone on the same page as to what this means for our district, our teachers, our students,” Becker said.
Other board action:
• Approved a request to allow five students to attend the Dorian Vocal Music Festival on Jan. 12-13, which will require an overnight trip to Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
• Approved moving its January meeting back a week to Wednesday, Jan. 8 to allow board members to attend equity training on Jan. 15.
• Approved its 2020-2021 district nurse contract with Fort HealthCare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.