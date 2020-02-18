Christi Forman, a senior at Waterloo High School, was one of 193 Wisconsin High School seniors awarded a $10,000 scholarship through the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Excellence Scholars.
Recipients of this award have demonstrated excellence in the academic arena and high motivation to achieve, have displayed a broad range of activity and leadership outside the academic setting, and have shown strong promise for succeeding in college and beyond.
Awards in the amount of $6,000 were given to 100 teachers, 16 principals, and their schools for the Fellowship and Leadership awards.
All Kohl Foundation winners are selected by a statewide committee composed of civic leaders, and representatives of education-related associations and the program’s co-sponsors: The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Wisconsin Council of Religious and Independent Schools (WCRIS), regional Cooperative Educational Service Agencies (CESA), the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators, and the Wisconsin Parents Association.
The Kohl Foundation Scholarship and Fellowship program was established by Herb Kohl, philanthropist and businessman, in 1990. Currently in its 30th year of recognizing educational excellence, the foundation has awarded $20.9 million to Wisconsin educators, principals, students and schools.
“Education is the key to the future of Wisconsin and our nation. I am very proud of the accomplishments of these students, teachers, and principals and look forward to the great contributions they will make in the future,” Kohl said.
Forman will be recognized at a May 16 banquet at Baraboo High School.
