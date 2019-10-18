For the last several months, the Waterloo School Board has been debating whether to move forward with building project alternatives. During the August board meeting, an increase in the roofing warranty from 20 to 30 years and replacing the vinyl composite tile flooring in the commons area with terrazzo was approved, but six additional alternatives remained.
Those alternatives will now go forward as the projects were narrowly approved Oct. 14 with a 4-3 vote with Nancy Thompson, Karen Stangler and Debra Stein voting no.
The most recent estimated cost is $439,143 for adding entrance canopies to the gym/commons, fitness center and middle school; a 24’-4” moveable panel partition, masonry enclosure and sound screen in the gym; motorized rolling bleachers with 580 seats on the east side of the gym and fixed, powered bleachers with 200 seats on the west side of the gym; and a pair of basketball standards/hoops/backboards at the east side of the gym.
District Business Manager Sharon Peterson said the projects will be funded in part by any remaining money set aside for construction soft costs. The district initially budgeted $400,000 for those costs but determined it would likely not need to use all of it. Peterson said the rest of the alternative costs can be paid out interest earned on the proceeds from general obligation bonds and either as part of the district’s regular budget or fund balance.
“The bottom line is: we have to make a decision if we’re going to complete the project to the final results that we went in with at the referendum stage,” she said. “I think that is really the decision we have to make. … And have the project we initially set out to have. It’s going to be project we can be proud of at the end.”
Stangler asked Peterson if she felt that the project as it stood without the six alternatives was something the community would not be proud of. The business manager said the community should be proud the facility construction even without the alternatives.
“But you think you’ll be more proud if we spend more money that we don’t have,” Stangler inquired.
Peterson said there has been a lot of input from the community and many would like to see the alternatives move forward.
Interim board president Thompson explained she voted against the motion not because she didn’t want to see the alternatives come to fruition, but because she wanted to wait for the district to have funds to pay for the changes.
Board supervisor Jim Setz has heard from community members asking why the building project isn’t being finished in the way it was presented to the public. Susan Quamme has also heard similar statements.
Board supervisor Gene Kegler has been approached by people who did not favor the referendum now want to know when the alternatives will be completed.
Board clerk Stein was hearing the opposite of her fellow council members, with people urging the group to not overspend on the facility project.
During the public comment period Waterloo Athletics Booster Club President Rakhee Stonestreet, who has spoken about the alternatives at previous board meetings, reiterated the booster club’s desire to have all the presented project alternatives move forward.
“It is our understanding Waterloo School District administration as well as some members of the board believe the remaining six projects can be fully covered through other funding options that are currently available without impacting taxpayers any further,” she said.
Stonestreet said, personally, she doesn’t understand why the district would build a state-of-the-art facility without adding entrance canopies or having enough seating in the gym. Her comments were met by applause.
Other board action:
• Approved hiring Shawn Hebl as a full-time instructional aid, Hannah Spataore as high school forensics coach, Christine Klug as part-time kitchen staff, Kim Ary as a night custodian, Thurston Schuster as varsity wrestling coach, Alex Ugoretz as the JV and middle school wrestling coach, Gabe Haberkorn as head girls basketball coach, Leslie Fugate as JV girls basketball coach, Trevor Deppe as head boys basketball coach, Luke Stayer as the 8th grade girls and 7th grade boys basketball coach, and Keith Setz as the 7th grade girls and 8th grade boys baseball teams.
• Green lighted early college credit course admission requests for the spring 2020.
• Accepted a bid from Summit Commercial Fitness in the amount of $113,208.75 to equip the new fitness center.
• Approved a bid of $16,875 from All American for three score board units to be installed in the new gym facility.
