Despite several changes since last month’s budget hearing and annual meeting, the Waterloo School District maintained a balanced budget. The school board approved the 2019-2020 budget during Monday’s special meeting.
The overall amendments resulted in a $4,604,767 tax levy; the electors had previously approved a $4,386,886.49 levy. This has changed the mill rate to $10.35, a 47-cent increase from the anticipated rate.
District business manager Sharon Peterson said the changes were the result of the third Friday pupil count, equalization aid and the certification of aid from the state.
“If you look at the proposed property tax levy, that will tell most of the story,” she said. “The amount that we are able to levy has increased $167,881.”
Based on the formula used to calculate the revenue limit, Peterson said the district had a transfer of service exemption which impacted the levy. This occurs when a student moves into the district and costs the district additional funds not previously known. This resulted in a $91,454 change, with the funds being recouped from the district the student had previously been enrolled in.
Peterson also said the state aid was decreased by $71,484. This combined with the transfer of service resulted in the tax ley increase.
Other minor changes included receiving a credit for the lighting project and the referendum debt. The business manager said the district is a bit under the referendum debt because it is going to use the premium from a bank account to pay some of the debt service interest and principle down.
“Then we’re going to levy the community service to help us towards some projects,” she said.
District administrator Brian Henning pointed out this year’s open enrollment impacted the budget. According to Peterson, 105 students open enrolled out of the district and 52 enrolled in to the district.
Henning said one of the biggest decrease in the number of students was in 4-year-old kindergarten and lower primary school grades.
He believes part of the fewer students attending the Waterloo School District’s 4k have chosen to enroll in St. John Lutheran School’s full-day 4k program.
However, Henning pointed out since the third Friday count, additional families who have since moved into the district have decided to enroll students in the public schools.
