The Marshall School Board held off on approving its final 2019-2020 budget during a special Oct. 30 meeting, but did approve certifying the annual tax levy. District business manager Bob Chady said the general fund operation levy increased by 29 percent for a total tax levy in that account of $3,644,291.
The overall total revenue limit levies $4,030,929 – an approximately 22 percent increase from 2018-2019 amounts. According to Chady, this levy includes the full value of the $1,250,000 operating referendum override as approved during the spring election. This also retains the previous $875,000 operations referendum override which expired at the conclusion of last school year’s budget and includes an additional $375,000 override on a non-recurring basis for the next three years, he said.
Chady noted the Marshall School District also has a decrease in state equalization aid in the amount of $278,130, resulting in $7,970,927 for the 2019-2020 budget. This change puts more reliance on the district residents for funding.
“The burden to operate the school district is shifting away from the state level to the local property tax level,” he said. “And that unfortunately has been occurring in Marshall really over the last eight years or so. The shift isn’t great but every time that we lose a little bit of equalization aid, that means that puts the burden on the property tax payers. It is what it is.”
Overall, the district has a total tax levy of $4,986,129, representing a 4.9 percent increase from the 2018-2019 budget.
Based on this amount, the mill rate will be approximately $10.60 per $1,000 of equalized value; this represents a roughly 4-cent increase from the 2018-2019 mill rate. Chady said a home valued at $200,000 will see an increase of $7.80 compared to last year for the school portion of their property tax bill.
