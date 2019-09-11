Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Mostly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.