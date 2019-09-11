The Marshall School Board Committee of the Whole reviewed the district’s pillars of excellence and building scorecard at the Sept. 4 meeting.
The results from the three surveys the district administers will be used to determine progress and goals. Superintendent Dan Grady outlined that the vision for the district is to offer a supportive, flexible approach to providing an excellent education for each child and that the district inspires to achieve productive lives as citizens and lifelong learners.
It was noted the goal is to be lifelong learners and the district will support the goals and directions taken by students.
The board then reviewed the pillars of excellence that will be a continued conversation at a future board meeting.
The first pillar of excellence is student achievement, which is how the district prepares student for success for this year and their future. The goals for this pillar are to create a healthy environment for each student and to find ways to have students exposed to many different activities and learning opportunities through the classroom and through school activities.
The second issue is workforce engagement; the district values employees who foster Marshall’s vision and values, worthwhile work and those who want to make a difference for each child. The goal is service to the Marshall community emphasizing engaging families and community members in partnering to support student success. Grady noted there are more than 20 new staff members who are enthusiastic about curriculum and in developing learning opportunities that will help the children.
The third pillar is service to the Marshall community where staff are encouraged to engage families and community members in partnering to support student success. The goal is to communicate the student success. For instance, at the annual meeting, the goal would be to publicize the accomplishments of the past year and to highlight the achievements of new staff members.
The last pillar is finance and operations. The district plans to use resources responsibility and in a way to best support the district vision and goals. Part of this is also to be transparent to the community members.
To measure success of the goals being met, each individual pillar has surveys administered throughout the school year. For instance, the students fill out a survey to determine how engaged and invested in their education. Employees complete an engagement survey and new employees complete surveys based on their hiring experience and how welcome they feel at their respective school. Additionally, parents fill out a satisfaction survey. In the past year, the school board found the return rate increased.
