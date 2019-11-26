Waterloo High School has announced its honor roll students for the first term of the 2019-2020 academic year. Students with a grade point average of 4.0 are on the principal’s honor roll. Those with grade point averages between 3.75 and 3.99 are on high honors and those with grade point averages of 3.30 to 3.749 are on honors.
Principal’s honors
Julia A. Asik, Ashley M. Batz, Jackson T. Christenson, Jenna L. Christenson, Kamden M. Fitzgerald, Christina K. Forman, Abigail A. Gier, Taylor I. Noel, Abigail E. Quamme, Jada Ringenberg, Sophia I. Schneider, Sydney A. Schonhoff, Brenen R. Skalitzky, Cassandra Valle,
Tyler J. Voigts, Maddelyn J. Webster, and Gracie L. Wiechmann.
High honors
Andrew S. Battenberg, Caleb M. Bergeron, Connor J. Bergeron, Samuel S. Billingsley, Dylan C. Bostwick, Vanessa C. Carrillo Chavez, Stephen Davis, Bella R. Degler, Rylee M. Duessler, Luke J. Fiedorowicz, Makenna A. Holzhueter, Kerstin A. Hurd, Quinnly Hush, Alyssa J. Jaehnke, Ava J. Jaehnke, Sabrina M. Killary, Anna E. Lanphier, Brooke N. Lauersdorf, Andrew J. Leckel, Deeana G. Lira, Natalie M. Marthaler, Victor Martinez Lazaro, Brice E. Melchior, Brooke H. Mosher, Gavin W. Olson, Yareli G. Perez, Madelyn G. Ponti, Autumn L. Rahlf, Michaela A. Riege, Brianna L. Rounds, Justin P. Sampo, Simone R. Schaefer, Maxwell R. Schneider, Kodi M. Seeber, Sara R. Skalitzky, Sarah R. Spies, Lily M. Stonestreet, Brenden R. Thurnbauer, Juan A. Valle, and Lexie M. Yelk.
Honors
Jonathan Aguero, Jordi Aguero, Kaiya J. Albrecht, JayReece D. Ashton, Makayla L. Batz, Kaylee G. Bostwick, Dayton C. Bronkhorst, Keagan P. Carnahan, Brianna M. Cayce, Edith DelaCruz, Harli Q. Dorris, Cabella B. Ellis, Itzel Estrada, Chloe L. Fitzgerald, Keelan V. Gangstad, Selina Garcia Mares, Nicholas G. Gerschke, Miguel A. Gomez-Hidrogo, Cole G. Gould, Casey M. Greenya, Joseph Grice, Andrew T. Grundahl, Hayley M. Haas, Benjamin W. Hauptli, Addison B. Hensler, Blake W. Huebner, Taliyah Jackson, Earnest R. Jiles Jr., Joshua C. Josheff, Amber J. Kohls, Savanna Kubly, Julia R. Larkins, Abigail J. Leckel, Sophia M. Licari, Ariana E. Luther, Juan P. Macias Jr., Sadie R. Marek, Jonathan J. McLaughlin, Avery K. Meyer, Autumn B. Mosher, Mason J. Mosher, Wyatt T. Peterson, Caden B. Ponti, Skyler J. Powers, Kaden D. Ring, Tyra S. Ringenberg, Eduardo Rodriguez Lara, Madelyn J. Roske, Samantha J. Salmi, Cooper T. Setz, Joslyn R. Sornson, Jacob L. Soter, Douglas J. Sullivan, Lane Uittenbogaard, Antonio A. Unzueta, Jaylen R. Vinney, Lerious Wilson, Eugene R. Wolff, Joslyn E. Wolff, Amelia Wredberg, Ashley J. Yelk, and Gizelle M. Zimbric.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.