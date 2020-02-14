Rockford University
Nicole Eggers, of Marshall, was recently announced as a Rockford University fall 2019 Distinguished Scholar. Students attending the university who earn at least a 3.75 GPA with no grades below C and having completed all requirements for the semester receive the distinction.
UMN Crookston
Amber Schoenicke, of Marshall, was named to the University of Minnesota-Crookston’s fall 2019 Dean’s List. To be named to the list students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a minimum 3.66 GPA. Schoenicke is majoring in exercise science and wellness.
UW-Platteville
Jacob Wildman, of Marshall, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville on Dec. 14, 2019. Wildman earned a degree in industrial technology management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.