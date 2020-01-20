Belmont University
Two local students were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Belmont University, located in Nashville, Tennessee. Students must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA with no grade below C. Jenna Behrens of Marshall and Hannah Hoffman of Waterloo both received the recognition.
UW-Whitewater
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater recently announced the names of students who were listed on the fall 2019 Dean’s List. Those receiving the distinction earned a GPA of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
Area students named to the list were Gabe Behymer, Reeseville; Jaclyn Davis, Marshall; Bailee Eggers, Marshall; Bradley Friese, Waterloo; Kristopher Haas, Waterloo; Logan Haefner, Marshall; Fai Haw, Marshall; Lucas Hines, Marshall; Isabelle Jahnke, Reeseville; Ashley Krueger, Reeseville; Joey Lauth, Waterloo; Bree Marconnet, Waterloo; Taylor Pache, Marshall; Cameron Quimby, Waterloo; and Katelyn Studener, Waterloo.
Additionally, Haw, who is studying music at the university, has been named to the horn section of the symphony orchestra. The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra is a full orchestra with sections including strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. Students in the orchestra are both music majors and non-music majors who successfully made their way through an audition process into their respective sections. The orchestra performs two concerts in the fall and two programs in the spring.
The school also announced the names of two residents who took part in the UW-W December 2019 Hired Before Graduation campaign. Brandi Schaefer, an undergraduate human resources management major of Waterloo, was hired as a recruiter with Remedy Intelligent Staffing in Germantown. Tiffany Timpel, an undergraduate elementary education major from Marshall, was hired as a substitute teacher for the North Little Rock Area School Districts in Little Rock, Arkansas.
In other announcements from the UW school, local residents received scholarships for the 2019-2020 academic year. Haas, who is studying accounting, received an accounting scholarship; Marconnet, who is studying media arts and game development, was bestowed a Chancellor Scholars scholarship; Timpel, who is studying elementary education, won the Pamela Gensler Memorial and William C. Beck scholarships; and Burke Vukasovic of Marshall, who is studying criminology, received the Leonard Converse Scholarship.
