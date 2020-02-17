Starting in the fall, the youngest students attending Waterloo Elementary School will have more time in the building as the district moves to a full-week 4-year-old kindergarten program. The initial discussion was brought before the school board in January and the body approved moving forward at its Feb. 10 meeting.
Currently, 4k students at the elementary school have class Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays with alternating Fridays. Like the rest of the district’s pupils, the students attend for the entire day.
Having full-day Monday through Friday 4k class is not a novel concept as other districts in the state also offer it.
“Although the alternate day program served Waterloo well for a period of time, we believe it is the right time for students to attend school in Waterloo Monday-Friday. Many 4K students currently have childcare on alternate days. Being here with us in their classrooms with quality, caring licensed teachers is beneficial for children; it may lessen a financial burden on the parents; and it will prepare students to be ready for kindergarten,” elementary school principal Elizabeth Gould said following the meeting.
Gould said there would be two sections – the same number as this year – of 4k next year. Since one teacher staffs both sections, since they meet on alternate days, Gould said the district would need a second teacher. She believes the district already has a staff member who would be interested in taking the second 4k class; however, the district would need to hire a new teacher to replace the person who transfers to 4k.
The financial impact is expected to be minimal as no new bus routes will be added and the building has the space to accommodate two 4k classrooms.
“I think this is best for kids, I think this is best for Waterloo,” Gould said during the February meeting. “Seeing the kids who come in now, maybe lacking social skills or lacking the fine motor skills, I know if we have them here, they will develop those skills.”
During the Jan. 13 school board meeting, Gould presented information about expanding to a daily 4k program.
“When students are here and they’re here earlier on, we know the education they are receiving from our teachers,” she said. “We know that they are working on fine motor skills, we know they are being read to every day.”
The principal said the elementary school staff has been considering everyday 4k for the past two years. She noted the teachers at the school believed they can offer a nurturing environment while helping students grow their abilities.
This year, St. John’s Lutheran School began offering five-day-a-week 4k, with a full-day and half-day option that was also open to 3-year-olds. Gould noticed more eligible students chose to enroll in the private school program instead of the public school’s 4k offering.
“I have had parents talk to me about the advantages of a Monday-Friday program. They recognize the benefits of their young children being in a safe and caring environment conducive to learning, socializing, and growing,” the principal said.
More information will be available at the 4k and kindergarten open house for incoming students set for Tuesday, March 31, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the elementary school.
