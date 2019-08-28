When the Marshall Elementary School students return to campus Tuesday, they will already be familiar with the person leading their building. Kathy Kennon served as the elementary and middle school associate principal last year and this year will head up the grades 3-6 building following the resignation of former elementary and middle school principal Becca Stein.
Kennon decided to apply for the position because of the wonderful community.
“This unique place is characterized by diversity, dedication, and passion. The families of Marshall are welcoming and supportive of all that our schools offer the community,” she said. “The staff and students in Marshall are second to none. I am fortunate to work alongside extraordinary people.”
The new principal — who holds a teaching license from Alverno College, a gifted and talented coordinator license from UW-Whitewater and a master’s degree in educational leadership from UW-Madison — is looking forward to seeing the students engage in challenging educational experiences. She’s also excited to work with staff and families on providing educational opportunities that will help the children find success in life.
“Elementary school is just the beginning of a student’s education. We hope to create experiences that will give them the foundation to be happy, healthy and confident in their talents,” Kennon said.
The administrator brings a diverse career background to the position. In a previous story in The Courier, it was noted she was the K-12 gifted and talented coordinator for the Watertown Unified School District in addition to serving as a seventh grade language arts and social studies teacher for Milwaukee Public Schools and teaching third and fourth grade in the Lake Mills School District.
Coming into the position with a year in the district means the principal has already been able to foster relationships with the students, families and staff. It also allowed Kennon to see what the elementary school’s strengths are and identify ways it can build on what is already in place.
“There are so many great things happening in Marshall schools,” she said. “I look forward to continuing that work and seeing the amazing experiences we will provide for all of our students.”
