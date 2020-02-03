Carthage College
Two local students were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Carthage College. Students much achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester to be eligible. Bethany Frandle, of Marshall, and Olivia Pratt, of Waterloo, received the designation.
Marquette University
Karina Falcon Gonzalez, of Marshall, was named to Marquette University’s fall 2019 Dean’s List. She is pursuing a bachelor of arts in psychology.
Moraine Park Technical College
Several local students were named to Moraine Park Technical College’s fall 2019 Dean’s List. To be eligible, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 GPA and not have a failing or incomplete grade for the semester. Marshall residents named to the list included Kennedy Duley, Hallie Beitz and Walker Beitz. Austyn Holzhueter, of Waterloo, and Nicole Justman, of Reeseville, also received the distinction.
UW-Stout
Alisha Ja Doul, of Marshall, graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in December. She earned a bachelor of science degree in psychology.
Western Governors University
A pair of local residents recently graduated from Western Governors University, an online university that was founded in 1997. Grace Eidt of Marshall received a bachelor of science in nursing and Emily Pedersen of Waterloo earned a bachelor of science in accounting.
