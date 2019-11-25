Maintaining the status quo is not an ambition of the Marshall School District.
The district met expectations in its annual Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction report cards by scoring 67.2 out of 100 possible points. Though there was small growth from last year, school officials aren’t resting on their laurels.
“The steps now that the district has is to dig deeper,” District Administrator Dan Grady said during the Nov. 20 school board meeting. “We have to be better at reading and writing as a district and that is the focus with equity. All of those eggs are in the basket to increase student achievement.”
Grady recognized that Marshall athletes and performers have excelled at the highest levels, but he stressed academics need to meet the needs of every student in the classroom.
“I want every kid to do what they want to do and I'm not sure that (we are),” board vice president Debbie Frigo said. “I think our scorecard is reflecting that we're not. Somewhere, somehow we're not doing that.”
Frigo maintained that district staff is not the issue, with Grady concurring.
“Our students, our parents, our teachers — they're not broken,” Grady said. “We have to do a better job of our universal and all of what goes into growing kids. We know that we're growing well-rounded, whole students and we're owning the next steps.”
The school board also hosted representatives of the Wisconsin Challenge Academy, an alternative education program based out of Fort McCoy. The voluntary academy features 106 cadets, one of which is from the Marshall School District.
To be eligible to attend, a student must be older than 16 years and 9 months, but not yet 19. The school is for expelled or dropped out students and also for teens who are more than one year behind in credits.
A trio of cadets explained to the board how the academy turned their lives around and said it provides a bullying-free, one-on-one learning environment.
“They fit everything you need to pass your GEDs within 12 to 14 weeks, and they do a pretty darn good job,” one of the cadets said.
Other board action:
• Retiring cross country head coach Jeff Looze was on hand to give a report on the season and also provided his resignation paperwork. “We may not approve that,” board president John Lutz quipped. Looze has coached at Marshall since 1980.
• Board student representative Chase Zimmerman told the board the middle school will be putting on “High School Musical: The Musical” in March. Frigo expressed her support, saying that this is the middle school’s first production of a musical.
• The board approved Start College Now applications for six seniors, allowing them to take dual credit courses with Madison Area Technical College.
