The Marshall School District is looking to clean up its approach to emergency situations.
After the district's safety team met Jan. 6, District Administrator Dan Grady discussed several findings at the school board’s Jan. 7 meeting.
“Some of the things that we identified as next steps are to clean and create some procedures that need to be attended to,” Grady said.
The district’s current safety procedures run across all buildings, from the Early Learning Center to the high school, but because these procedures are not “spelled out step-by-step,” fire drills have looked “different” in each building, Grady said.
He also said the district will develop new safety teams for each building and are looking to identify the members of those groups.
“And then another to-do is, if we would have an emergency situation at a building, do we have the capacity, do we have all of the steps needed for a safe relocation (of the students)?” Grady said.
The district is also looking at improving post-relocation procedures for guiding the reunification of students with their families.
Other board action:
• The board unanimously approved revisions to the district’s policy for emergency school closings in order to reflect expanded communication methods. The policy now states, “Information shall be communicated over local radio, television, social media, phone messages and posted on the district’s website,” Grady said.
• After a brief discussion on defining the 2020-21 district and building administration compensation package, the board tabled the item to a Feb. 5 Committee of the Whole meeting to be able to involve district administration in the conversation.
• The board reviewed the district’s wellness policy and agreed there are a handful of cases where the district does not follow it in practice, though Grady said district administration will work on the issue.
