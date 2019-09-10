Matt Schneider was appointed Monday to fill the vacant seat on the Waterloo School Board. He will represent Area 3 of the school district after the August resignation of Bobbi Forman. Four of the six board members cast secret ballots at the meeting to select him. The two other candidates for the open seat, Kate Lewandowski and Jessica Lauersdorf, each received one vote.
In his letter of intent, Schneider said he would like to fill the seat to take an active role in the current and future development of the Waterloo School District. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and his wife has been a teacher in the district for more than 20 years. All three of Schneider’s children are enrolled in Waterloo public schools.
The appointment will be for seven months and the seat will be up for election in spring of 2019. During Monday’s meeting, Schneider said it would be his intention to run for election at that time to serve a full term on the board.
