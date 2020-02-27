Parents with children who attend Waterloo Public Schools were questioning whether they should send the students to school Thursday after a rumor regarding a specific safety threat was reported.
A parent in the Waterloo School District contacted The Courier via Facebook messenger Wednesday night to share a post from another parent asking if people planned to send their children to school on Thursday. The thread on the post, which was put up at roughly 8:50 p.m., had more than 110 comments. Several questioned if parents would be sending their children, while others left remarks stating what they had heard about the situation.
In the Facebook thread, multiple adults reported no official response to the situation had been sent to parents.
At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a message from District Administrator Brian Henning was posted on the district’s website and Facebook page. He speculated that the discussions on social media was regarding a verbal altercation among a small group of middle school students.
“The Administration, alongside law enforcement, dealt with this situation per our policies and student handbooks and the incident has been resolved,” Henning wrote. “At no time did either the Administration nor law enforcement feel there was any sort of credible threat towards the school or any students in the building. The School District takes all threats towards student safety seriously.
“The District is willing to investigate all potential safety concerns and we thank those of you that have brought items to our attention. Should any credible threat come to the our attention, please know that the District will communicate this with you through e-mail, phone, and official school social media. There is no reason for anyone to avoid school tomorrow, however the District supports you and your family to make the decision that is in the best interest of your child.”
Henning did not respond to a request for comment as of press time.
The Courier will update the story as more information becomes available.
