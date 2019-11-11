Music and murder take center stage when Waterloo High School presents “Curtains,” where a 1950s detective – who just also happens to be a huge fan of musicals – is tasked with discovering who killed the leading lady of “Robbin’ Hood” on the show’s opening night. Every cast member is a suspect and each has motive for wanting the actress out of the spotlight for good.
Director and high school social studies teacher Zach Wedel said the show has a lot of comedy and spoofs the cast can play off of “and it really lets the cast expand and explore their talent.”
The director said the cast of 19 is a bit larger than previous year with the majority of the group made up of students who have not previously been a high school musical production.
“That might be one of the most exciting things,” he said. “We’ve had some growing pains but we’ve also made some great gains. … There are a lot of nerves but they’re overcoming it.”
Junior Jennah Smith is also one of the returning actors from previous year.
“I love putting on productions with the school,” she said. “I’ve been doing the musicals since I was a freshman here and I want to study musical theater.”
This marks the first Waterloo High School musical for sophomore Samantha Salmi. She decided to audition after hearing the show would be a murder mystery framed as a musical inside a musical.
Junior Joseph Newton, who has performed in the school’s musicals since his freshman year, said having the newcomers feel accepted by the veteran actors has helped boost their confidence.
According to Wedel, one of the more challenging aspects of “Curtains” is having a show within a show – many of the cast members are portraying a person who is playing a character in the fictional “Robbin’ Hood of the Old West.” Not only are the teens trying to bring their role to life, but they have to take into account how their character would play their part in a musical. For example, Smith plays Georgia Hendricks, a songwriter who eventually has to take on the role of Madame Marian in “Robbin’ Hood” after the lead actress is murdered.
“It’s like playing two different characters, she said.
Newton plays Detective Lt. Lt. Frank Cioffi who attempts to catch the murder suspect while at the same time is in awe of the musical theater world.
He was excited for the show to be a murder-mystery “because I’m a big murder-mystery fan.”
The actor attributes his interest in murder-mysteries because he likes to discover who is the culprit behind the crime.
“I’ve been practicing for this role my whole life, it seems like,” Newton said.
Salmi portrays over-the-top director Chris Belling whom the sophomore describes as dramatic with a bit of a British attitude.
“My character makes fun of people a lot,” she said, noting the character yells at people a lot, something Salmi doesn’t do off stage.
The cast has mixed thoughts about taking on a lesser-known production. “Curtains” premiered July 2006 in Los Angeles before moving to Broadway in March 2007 and closed 15 months later. Smith feels it’s easier to perform a lesser-known show as it allows the production to have the freedom to put their own spin on the musical, like types of scenery, costumes and even choreography.
“It’s also really nerve wracking because when you go out there on opening night, it’s going to be ‘What are (the audience) going to think?’” the junior said.
Newton said it’s nice to be able to make the character the actors own but there are challenges in not having any outside sources to develop the character.
Wedel likes the fact the teens get the chance to be creative and take ownership when portraying their character.
“I’m really excited for this show,” Smith said.
Salmi said the audience can expect to have a lot of laughs at the on-stage antics.
Newton added the audience can expect to see a show that’s different from anything Waterloo High School has ever done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.