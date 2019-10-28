The Marshall School District was facing a slight deficit when its budget was presented to the electors during the Oct. 16 budget hearing and annual meeting, but the 2019-2020 was approved by the attendees with the understanding these numbers will be slightly altered to reflect any changes since it was presented including amendments to the state aid certification and staff benefit costs. The board planned to certify the tax levy and adopt the final budget earlier this week.
According to district business manager Bob Chady, Marshall can expect to see $13,989,569 on the revenue side of the 2019-2020 general fund and $14,294,289 in expenses; these numbers represent an increase of more than $626,000 and $1,035,409, respectively compared to the 2018-2019 budget.
The general fund is anticipated to receive a nearly $600,000 increase in local sources, which is composed mostly by property taxes collected for residence within the district boundaries. The inter-district payments are also expected to increase compared to last year when it was $580,864.12. During the presentation, Chady explained the increase in this fund can be credited to the number of students opting to open-enroll into the Marshall schools. The estimated amount for the 2019-2020 academic year is $608,067.
The overall total amount of proposed tax levy is $4,974,007, representing a 4.67 percent increase and Chady expects the mill rate will be $10.56 per $1,000 of valuation; this is the same amount as 2019 and 2018 rate. The unaudited proposed property tax levy from 2018-2019 was $4,752,145
Other budget highlights included increasing the revenue limit by $175 per pupil; this was the first time in five years this was increased and created $765,000 in additional revenue. The per pupil categorical aid increased by $88 per student from $654 to $742. These increases, along with the $1.25 million operational referendum allowed the district to restore having separate principals for the elementary and middle schools and having a full-time director of special of education. Salaries and wages also increased by 2.5 percent to account for some of the increased expenses.
