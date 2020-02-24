Marshall Middle School’s schedule may be shaken up in the fall. The Marshall School Board approval on Feb. 19 of the 2020-21 middle school course description handbook allows the school administration to move ahead with a plan to trim class lengths from 90 to about 65 minutes.
Middle school principal Paul Herrick and middle school teachers laid out their vision and justifications in a lengthy presentation to the board.
Herrick said middle school administrators and staff will spend the rest of this school year, and likely some time this summer, finalizing the details.
The final course offerings and next year’s daily schedule are dependent on yet-to-be-finalized 2020-21 middle and high school staffing configurations, because the two buildings share some teachers.
“It is very likely that we'll be able to make it work,” but some “moving pieces” still need to fall into place, Herrick said.
Middle school staff have been meeting since October on the changes.
It’s something “we’ve been looking at for a while,” Herrick said. “There are parts of this schedule that, quite frankly, are really, really needed.”
Currently, classes meet for 90 minutes every-other day, with some classes split into 45-minute “skinnies.”
Under the new plan, beginning in the fall, middle school classes would meet for about 65 minutes on a three-day rotation. Students would stay in the same course for two days within that three-day rotation. On the third day, they would move on to a different course which would meet for the next two days.
Among the benefits seen in other school districts, the students “really look forward to that third day, when they have a day off from that content area,” Herrick said.
Over a year, students would spend the same number of minutes in a course as they do now.
The new schedule would bring back a mid-morning nutrition break, which was shelved for the 2019-20 school year.
Both the middle school and high school replaced the mid-morning snack with a breakfast program this year.
“That hasn’t been as successful as we’d thought it might be,” Herrick said. “Kids want to eat when they’re hungry and the middle of the morning seems to be the best time.”
A daily 30-minute advisory period would also be built into the revised middle school schedule.
“That’s a big one for us,” Herrick said. “We have a lot of growing to do with our social and emotional learning. This schedule gives us a daily 30-minute advisory time to focus on that, as well as on some other things like career planning.”
Band and choir, some clubs, and a school-wide resource period will all happen during a Music & Enrichment period at the end of each day. That period would continue to meet on a two-day rotation.
Also built into the new schedule would be one period each day where eighth-graders can take Spanish for the entire year or choose from a series of core elective courses in which literacy and math are fused with other content like social studies and science. Seventh-graders would be able to choose a core elective class.
Herrick acknowledged that a three-day rotation looks confusing at first.
But, he said, it’s in use successfully in other nearby districts, including DeForest, where his children attend.
“It’s repetitive. Kids get used to it. Teachers get used to it,” he said.
At first “we were super confused,” agreed Heidi Killerlain, a long-time Marshall eighth-grade math teacher.
But soon “it became clearer,” Killerlain said. Now “the staff really likes this schedule,” she said.
Ninety-minute blocks are too long for most middle schoolers, Killerlain said.
“You can see when the 60-65 minutes hits. Kids shut down. Their brains have worked as much as they can,” Killerlain said.
Herrick said 90-minute classes “have been a challenge for us for a number of reasons,” including disruption when 45-minute “skinnies” let out mid-way through longer blocks.
“You have a bunch of kids walking through the hallway; that’s a little more disruptive than we’d like,” Herrick said.
Herrick said middle school staff like that they’ll see students face-to-face four out of every six school days, rather than three out of six days as is the case in the current schedule.
Another major shift is that middle school staff will have common planning time, something mostly absent now.
“Every bit of research out there,” points to gains for students when staff have guaranteed time to meet and plan together, Herrick said.
Not having that “has been a huge, huge drawback with our current schedule,” he said.
Director of Instruction Randy Bartels called the coming changes “a win-win for the kids and for our educators.”
