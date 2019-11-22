The results of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction’s 2018-2019 report cards showed relatively minimal overall score changes for the Marshall and Waterloo school districts compared to the previous years. It also indicated the districts both met state expectations. Across the state, 87 percent of the participating schools met or exceeded expectations.
Each district and individual school is given a rating out of 100 points and assigned to one of five tiers based on those numbers.
According to a DPI press release, scores are calculated in four priority areas: student achievement; school growth; closing gaps between student groups; and measures of students being on-track for postsecondary readiness, which includes graduation and attendance rates, third-grade English language arts achievement, and eighth-grade mathematics achievement.
While it is not the only metric for performance or success in a school district, it is a “snapshot of performance across the four priority areas and can be used to target improvement efforts,” according to the DPI.
Marshall
The district’s overall score was 67.2, placing it in the meets expectations category. This was a 0.3-point increase from the 2017-2018 district result.
“Notably, Marshall Elementary School earned a rating of exceeds expectations, while Marshall High School earned the ranking of meets expectations,” said Marshall’s Director of Teaching and Learning Randy Bartels. “As a whole, Marshall’s four buildings scored above the state average in the categories of district growth in the area of English language arts (ELA), as well as closing the gaps and on-track for post-secondary readiness.”
The elementary school had a score of 78.5 to place it in the exceeds expectations category. It saw large gains in the school growth in the areas of math and English language arts, and closing achievement gaps in both subjects. The school earned scores of 87.9 for growth and 79.2 for closing gaps; the statewide average scores in those areas were 66.0 and 73.9 respectively.
Marshall Middle School was noted as meeting few expectations with a score of 56.8. This is a reflection of a total score of 19.5 in the areas of math and ELA growth, as the school did well in the areas of student achievement, closing gaps, and on-track and post-secondary readiness. According to the DPI, the student growth summarizes how rapidly students are gaining knowledge and skills from year-to-year. It also compares the local school’s growth with similar students in other school districts.
The high school had a score of 66.6, putting it in the meets expectations category. The school outperformed the state average in closing gaps and on-track and post-secondary readiness with scores of 68.9 and 93.6 respectively compared to 67.3 and 90.8.
The Marshall Early Learning Center, which participates in an alternative accountability process, was reported as making satisfactory progress.
“As a district, Marshall public schools continues to prioritize student learning. Looking ahead, the district's goal is to have all students achieve at or above grade level, especially in the areas of English language arts and mathematics,” Bartels said. “Our current district goals and initiatives represent a comprehensive and sustained focus on curriculum, instruction, assessment, and professional development.”
Bartels said the data from the report card will allow the district to continue evaluating the academic programs, curriculum alignment and opportunities for students. He said overall, the district’s students, teachers and administrators are doing amazing work. Additionally, the Marshall School District benefits from a supportive community, Bartels noted.
Waterloo
With an overall district score of 71.3, the district was placed in the meets expectations category and was just 1.7 points away from being placed in the exceeds expectations tier. Compared to the 2017-2018 report card, this marked a 0.1-point decrease.
“The report cards show strong reading and math scores in the district with the biggest gains being made in the middle school. We are also seeing tremendous growth in our early elementary grades which have not yet started their 3rd through 12th grade state testing yet,” District Administrator Brian Henning said.
He said the district is especially proud of the near perfect high school graduation rates and the number of students attending post-secondary schools.
Waterloo Elementary School falls into the meets expectations category with a score of 70.6. It achieved a score of 81.7 in closing gaps compared to the state average of 73.9. It scored 44.1 out of 50 in closing the ELA achievement gap and 37.6 out of 50 in the math achievement gap. The school also had a slightly better than state average in the attendance rate.
The intermediate school’s score of 62.6 put it in the meets few expectations category; it was only 0.4 points shy of making the meets expectations tier. However, the DPI noted this was an outlier change in score from the 2017-2018 report card. As an outlier, the DPI said the score may not reflect the actual magnitude in change in performance. The closing gaps score was not reported or calculated into the final result due to its at least 20-point fluctuation compared to the previous report card, according to a note on the report card.
“This amount of change is an outlier and mostly impacted by things outside a school’s control,” said the note from the DPI.
“In my opinion, the new data calculations being used by the DPI at the intermediate school level are extremely flawed. It makes be sad to know that our teachers and students hard work is not recognized adequately due to scores being arbitrarily omitted by the state report card creators,” Henning said. “In Waterloo we have always operated on the premise that there is always more work to be done, but what we are seeing this year in the DPI calculations makes no sense to anyone. It’s time that legislators and DPI do away with the antiquated state report cards and focus on a more authentic assessment of what is happening in school districts.”
Waterloo Middle School was put in the exceeds expectations category with a score of 75.1. The scores in school growth, closing gaps, and on-track and post-secondary readiness were all higher than the statewide average. Waterloo’s closing gaps score was 83.5, nearly 10 points higher than the state average. The school growth score was 70.8; the statewide average was 66.
The high school had a score of 68.4, putting it in the meets expectations tier. It exceeded the state average in school growth, particularly in the area of ELA with a score of 35.9 compared to 33. Overall in the school growth area, Waterloo High School had a score of 67; the state average was 66. The school also exceeded the state in on-track and post-secondary readiness with a score of 96 as opposed to the state’s 90.8.
“The success that we have in Waterloo given our demographics with poverty and ethnic diversity really is second to none … If we are truly going to ever close the achievement gap with underrepresented student population groups, then we need to quit spending time developing rank order reports that compare poor rural minority kids against the rich kids of the big city suburbs,” the superintendent said.
