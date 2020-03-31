The Waterloo School District staff will continue to be paid while the facilities remain closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). The school board met via conference call Monday, March 23 to discuss matters pertaining to COVID-19.
“We have committed to paying all of the staff,” superintendent Brian Henning said.
Henning pointed out teachers are still under contract and continue to fulfill their duties via online learning and mailing schoolwork to students.
The question about compensation was focused on the 20 members of the support staff, which includes teachers’ aids.
District business manager Sharon Peterson said other school districts have decided to continue paying their teachers, para-educators, office staff, custodians, food service staff, and administrators.
“While we’re doing instruction online, there’s not a lot of need for support staff,” he said. “The reality is, they’re mostly home and we’re paying them.”
Henning said in other districts, support staff are coming to schools to assist with packaging and distributing meals, help with cleaning, and aid with instruction when possible. The superintendent said Waterloo is working on taking some of these measures as well.
“It would be a mistruth if we said we’d be coming up with 40 hours a week for every person,” he said. “It’s more like a few hours a week for each person.”
Henning said the staff members are able to collect unemployment if the district no longer pays them. Additionally, the district is providing benefits to the support staff employees and continues to pay a portion of that cost. The superintendent said to the best of the district’s understanding, the affordable care act requires the school to offer health insurance as long as the employees are still being paid by the Waterloo School District.
Henning noted if school staff do file for unemployment, the district is required to pay 66 percent of their wages through the program. If the district would do this, it would save roughly $1,000 per part-time employee and $2,000 per full-time employee.
Board member Jim Setz mentioned the proposed federal stimulus package that could allow for up to 39 weeks of unemployment pay and possibly up to $600 per week of eligible people. He said the district should consider this when making a decision about paying employees who are not working.
Gene Kegler said the board needs to consider the impact of laying off the support staff. There are already challenges in hiring substitutes and other positions, the board member said, and he’d like to ensure the employees would come back after being laid off for an extended period of time.
“We could be losing a lot of good people for a relatively a small amount of money in the grand scheme of the $7 million in payroll that we have here,” Henning said.
Other staff members to consider are spring athletic coaches and substitute teachers, Henning said. Peterson said as of now, many districts have not made a decision on paying spring coaches while the schools are closed. The board agreed to not make a decision on whether coaches will be paid or not.
As for substitutes, Henning said substitutes are aware they will not be paid as they are not working. These individuals are eligible to apply for unemployment, the superintendent said.
Additionally, the district will continue to pay Kobussen the daily base of $750 as dictated by the contract between the two parties. Henning noted when school is in session, it costs roughly $3,000 per day for the transportation company’s service.
COVID-19 impact on other school operations
• Henning said the construction project of the new gymnasium and other renovations in the existing buildings will continue. Construction companies have been deemed essential businesses by Gov. Tony Evers and are able to keep working.
“They had planned to continue to work even through our shutdown last week and so forth,” the superintendent said.
With the schools closed, Henning said the construction company will be able to complete the demolitions of the bathrooms.
• While Evers had put the Safer At Home measures in place through April 24, Henning does not believe schools will reopen for the remainder of the academic year. However, this has not officially been decided.
All March and April school events have been cancelled, including high school athletics. The prom, set for May 2, has also been cancelled. The board is considering if the graduation ceremony set for Sunday, June 7 can be pushed back to July or August.
• Those with pool and fitness center passes will have their memberships extended to make up for the days the facilities have been closed.
• Henning said the district had received calls from Fort Health and area emergency medical service providers seeking any extra masks, gloves, sterilization equipment, or any type of equipment the agencies may be able to use.
“We sent all of our remaining masks and some sterilization stuff and some thermometers down to Fort Health and Ken (Schimmel, director of buildings and grounds) was taking extra packs of gloves to our emergency medical service providers and to one of the nursing homes in the area,” the superintendent said.
