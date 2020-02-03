The Marshall High School Science Olympiad team competed Saturday at the Wisconsin South Regional Tournament at Edgewood College. Marshall earned sixth place out of 14 teams and had several individual medalists. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Cai Resler, Joey Chiuchiolo, Ethan Jennings, Matthew Brodbeck, and Jack Schuster. In the second row, from left, are Brooke Oswald, Aubrianne Arthur, Jake Stellflue, and Jacob Burke. In the third row, from left, are Brooke German, Sandy Chen and Mark Misiewicz. Standing in the front are coaches Ben Meunier, left, and Joe Wells.