The Marshall High School Science Olympiad team opened its season with a sixth place finish at Saturday’s Wisconsin Science Olympiad South Regional Tournament hosted by Edgewood College. The team was just 3 points shy of the fifth place team. A total of 14 teams competed at the regional contest
Several members of the Marshall team earned medals, including Brooke German and Mark Misiewicz — second place in Wright Stuff; Matthew Brodbeck and Valan Bechtold, with assistance from Kasey Guild -second place in Robo Cross; Brooke Oswald and Jack Schuster — third place in Geologic Mapping; Ethan Jennings and Joey Chiuchiolo — third place in Detector Building; Cai Resler and Rain Held – fourth place in Disease Detectives; Jacob Burke and Mark Misiewicz – fourth place in Boomilever; and Kasey Guild and Jake Stellflue — fourth place in Write It Do It.
Marshall’s Science Olympiad also placed in the top half of all schools in seven other events.
The team is preparing for the March 14 Slinger Invitational Tournament and the April 18 state tournament at UW-Milwaukee.
The Wisconsin Science Olympiad seeks to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education for students in the state’s K-12 schools by engaging communities. The program has existed for more than 35 years.
