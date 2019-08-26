For the last 20 years, students attending fifth through 12th grade in Waterloo School District have been aware their grading scale is different from surrounding districts. After two decades, the grading scale has shifted after the Waterloo School Board approved a more traditional scale at its Aug. 12 meeting.
High school principal Brad Donner and intermediate/middle school principal Shawn Bartelt said there is the perception that the district grades harder than neighboring schools.
Donner said one of the primary reasons for shifting the grading scale was continued requests from parents and students.
Bartelt said the scale will now be similar to districts in the area. At the same time, it will hopefully diminish the perception that it’s difficult to obtain an A grade in the Waterloo School District.
“I’ve had kids say to me, ‘I can go to Marshall and pass with a 60.’ (Under the former Waterloo grading scale, anything less than 70 percent was failing.) But they don’t understand the learning objectives and standards base that teachers are now teaching to,” Donner said.
The principals reinforced the grading is more than just a letter, it’s whether the students are meeting the standards and learning specific skills.
Both principals talked with their respective staffs about the grading scale. According to Bartelt, the intermediate/middle school staff preferred the 10-point scale because many teachers are coming to the district with experience in the more traditional grading system where 100-90 points is an A, 89-80 is a B, etc. Personally, he suggested the 10-point scale because it was cleaner.
Donner said the high school staff was split on the 10-point scale versus the grading scale it has been using for 20 years.
“They said it really doesn’t matter because they use learning objectives so if you give us this one, we’ll match it up; give us this one, we’ll match it up,” he said. “It’s all about learning.”
School board member Debra Stein asked if changing the grading scale would create the perception of “dumbing down” the grades 5-12 students.
Donner said that should not become the perception since the teachers would adjust the rubric to line up with the new grading scale. He said the students would still need to meet the learning objectives and standards.
During the Aug. 12 meeting there was also some discussion on weighting advanced placement (AP) class grade. Parents who attended the meeting, said it feels like students who take AP classes are being penalized when it comes to grading scales.
One attendee said students have figured out they can take less challenging classes and earn a 4.0 GPA and be a top 10 student in the class, discouraging teens from taking AP classes.
Donner said weighting AP grades had actually turned students away from taking the advanced classes. He said the real payout of taking an AP course is getting college credit if the student scores well on the AP test.
