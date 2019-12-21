The original Broadway production of “Mamma Mia” was nominated for five Tony Awards – one of the most prestigious recognitions in the theater world – during its initial 2002 run. The Jerry Awards are the equivalent of this for Wisconsin high school theater departments and in its first-time seeking recognition, Marshall High School more than doubled the original “Mamma Mia” nominations with 12.
“When we found out we were nominated for 12 awards, we were thrilled. We couldn't believe it. I was so proud of the cast and crew - they put in almost two times the number of hours for rehearsal than last year,” said director Gina Jorgenson. “The students worked so hard, and on a very small budget, that they had it in their minds that there was no way to compete with larger school that have a larger talent pool and larger budget. It has been a very positive experience for our tiny school, and I couldn't be more happy with the work and the result.”
The Jerry Awards (formerly known as the Tommy Awards) encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater. Cast and crew members receive nominations based on the recommendation of three judges who attend performances.
Acting nominations in the category of outstanding lead performer went to Katelyn Petersen, Aubrie Kappes and Aubrey Schlimgen; Ty Dubman was recommended for outstanding supporting performance. Brynn Frank received a nomination in the outstanding dance performance category.
Frank, along with Jorgenson, was nominated for outstanding choreography. Jorgensen, who teaches choir at Marshall High School, was also tabbed for outstanding direction.
Kennedy Anderson and Kaitlyn Dorn were recommended for the outstanding state management category. High school teacher Sabrina Kliewer was nominated for outstanding costume designs and Gina Senger was put up for outstanding scenic design. The team of Chase Zimmerman and Ethan Jennings were nominated for outstanding sound design.
The school’s production was also recommended for the outstanding orchestra category.
Each school participating in the Jerry Awards is allowed to select a student to receive the Spirit Award. Jorgenson said the Kappes was chosen as the recipient by her peers.
“Through the whole process she remained positive, helpful to other actors, engaged in what we were doing, willing to come in early and stay late, and always, always showed the integrity needed to be a leader in the show, in the community, at this school, and in life,” the director said. “She's truly a special person, and everyone in the cast is better for having known her and for having worked with her.”
The award winners will be announced the spring; the students will then have the opportunity to perform at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison.
Jorgenson said all the students involved in “Mamma Mia” want to support their peers who were nominated. There are plans to get together to watch the ceremony, which includes performances by high school students selected for awards.
