The Marshall School District will offer free busing for this year’s summer school sessions.
The director of this year’s summer school program, Early Learning Center Principal Rich Peters, shared summer school details with Marshall School Board members March 4.
Peters said 438 Marshall students in grades K-12 attended summer school in 2019. He expects that number could double this year, by offering free transportation.
“It will ensure that students get to summer school that didn’t have the opportunity to attend in the past,” business manager Bob Chady agreed. “Plus, the fact that they’re also there for the breakfast and lunch.”
The service would be offered to any student who rode the during the 2019-20 school year.
Chady estimated it will cost the district anywhere from $14,000 to $20,000 to offer free buses to summer school.
“We’re going to lose money on the busing,” Chady said. “I knew it was a money-losing proposition, but I also knew it was the right thing to do.”
Members of the school board agreed.
“It’s a win-win, absolutely,” treasurer Mike Rateike said.
“We go back to the question, what’s best for kids? And that is what’s best for kids,” said board vice president Debbie Frigo
Peters met with Go Riteway Transportation, Marshall’s bus company, about the prospect in January. Go Riteway can finalize routes as early as May, after seeing route needs based on student registration, he said.
Summer school registration opens March 30 on the district’s online portal, and runs until April 24.
Summer school runs from 8 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. from June 13 to July 3 and July 8 to July 26. Buses would deliver students to summer school between 7:30 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., Peters said. They would immediately get in line to receive free breakfast, which is being offered to all summer school students as well.
Similarly, buses would load around 12:30 p.m. and depart at 12:40 p.m. from the Marshall Early Learning Center. Before students leave at 12:30 p.m., they would visit the ELC or elementary school lunchrooms for lunch.
Peters said the district sent out a survey to all families of 4K through 12th-grade students about their summer school preferences. Out of nearly 1,090 surveys distributed, the district received 130 responses.
Families were asked whether their child would use free bus services, free breakfast and lunch offerings and an afternoon summer camp program.
Of the 130 responses, 107 said they would take advantage of free busing and 23 saying they wouldn’t. Additionally, 107 people responded positively to the free meals.
Several of the comments on the survey referred to transportation needs, Peters said.
Peters added there seemed to be interest in adding a summer-camp style program after summer school, for childcare purposes. But that program may not happen this summer.
Peters said administrators are adding 4K classes to the summer school line-up this year. There are also being offered four new courses in art, science and sports and expanded course descriptions.
Students will also be able to visit the school libraries, which will be staffed during open library hours.
Literacy instruction reviewed
In other matters, the district is in the midst of a massive review of its instruction and curriculum practices related to literacy.
This has been an ongoing concern for school administrators in the last couple years, said Grady. Randy Bartels, the director of instruction in Marshall, said the review has been in the works since he was hired in July 2019.
“The board has identified that that’s an area of expected growth. We expect our students to be stronger readers and writers through literacy,” Grady said. “We haven’t been happy with our literacy skillset for our kids for some time.”
Bartels said the district just completed a massive data-collection process, by visiting 105 classrooms and comparing classroom instruction and curriculum to 35 pieces of criteria. Bartels said the data is also meant to celebrate things going well.
This process is called a Comprehensive Literacy Model, and Bartels said it’s meant to create continuous, gradual and manageable changes to the schools in the long-term.
It’s “a consistent, coherent, sustained approach across the district to really build a strong foundation of literacy,” Bartels said.
Bartels said some of his goals for literacy improvement are better aligning curriculum to state standards, helping staff work together and synching assessments more to curriculum.
It also means making sure the curriculum is universal for all learners.
“We want to be serving all students,” Bartels said.
Bartels said this is a district-wide project, happening at all three school buildings.
Changes to literacy practices could include everything from updating classroom libraries and creating model classrooms to apprenticeship opportunities with instructional coaches and getting feedback from teachers about what they need, Bartels said.
Bartels laid out a complex five-year plan to the school board on March 4.
The school board reacted positively to the plan.
“That’s been a challenge...here in Marshall for some time,” board president John Lutz said after the meeting. “We own it, we face it, and with the team that we’ve assembled, they’re developing plans to move forward with it.”
